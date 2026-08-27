MG Hector Tomahawk EV Launched to Rival Mahindra XEV 9S
MG Tomahawk EV with a seven-seater configuration just launched in India at a starting price of Rs 19.49 lakhs, competing with the recently launched Mahindra XEV 9S priced at Rs 19.95 lakhs last week. Here is how they compare:
MG launches its all-new Tomahawk EV - a new seven-seater EV starting at Rs 19.49 lakh ex-showroom in India
The new MG Tomahawk EV rivals the recently launched Mahindra XEV 9S, which was launched last week at Rs 19.95 Lakhs.
Both EVs offer best-in-class features but lack ADAS in the base variant. Here, we compare the base variants of both EVs: The MG Hector Tomahawk EV Excite 7 Seater and the Mahindra XEV 9S Pack One Above 59kWh 7 Seater.
Highlights
MG launches its all-new Tomahawk EV - a new seven-seater EV starting at Rs 19.49 lakh ex-showroom in India
The new MG Tomahawk EV rivals the recently launched Mahindra XEV 9S, which was launched last week at Rs 19.95 Lakhs.
Both EVs offer best-in-class features but lack ADAS in the base variant. Here, we compare the base variants of both EVs: The MG Hector Tomahawk EV Excite 7 Seater and the Mahindra XEV 9S Pack One Above 59kWh 7 Seater.
The EV competition has grown every year. Recently, Morris Garages India (MG India) launched its new seven-seater EV, the MG Hector Tomahawk EV, competing with the Mahindra XEV 9S EV, which was launched last week. MG launched four Tomahawk EV variants, all seven-seaters, and introduced the all-new MG Hector Tomahawk PHEV, a premium variant of this EV. Tomahawk’s seven-seater models offer eight colour options, a 201bhp motor, and a 69.2kWh battery. The Mahindra XEV 9S was launched in two variants, with the base model featuring a 59kWh battery and a 228 bhp motor. The MG Hector Tomahawk has four variants with the same motor and power.
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Key Highlights
MG and Mahindra launched their new EV cars: the MG Hector Tomahawk EV and the Mahindra XEV 9S EV 2026.
Both EVs come with a premium finish, good road presence, and the latest features. The MG Hector EV includes AI integration with Jio connectivity.
Pre-Booking for both the MG Tomahawk and the Mahindra XEV 9S has started.
Mahindra XEV 9S EV’s base variant, called XEV 9S Pack One Above 59kWh 7-Seater, was leading the segment as the best-selling SUV EV under the Rs 20 lakh price segment, where you get premium features with Mahindra’s durable body and a promising power-packed EV motor.
MG Hector’s Excite 7 Seater variant, which is also the base variant, is priced at Rs 19,49 lakhs in India, while Mahindra’s XEV 9S base variant, Pack One Above, is priced similarly at around Rs 19.95 lakh.
Design
The Hector Excite seven-seater 2026 and the XEV 9S seven-seater feature a premium, bulky design with modern LED lamps at the front and rear.
The Tomahawk EV Excite comes in eight colour options: Pearl White, Starry Black, Shadow Gold with Starry Black Roof, Shadow Gold, Aurora Silver, Khaki Green with Mono Black, Khaki Green, and Celadon Blue.
The XEV 9S Pack One Above offers six colour options: Everest White, Desert Myst, Stealth Black, Ruby Velvet, Midnight Black, and Nebula Blue.
On the front, the Tomahawk EV gets LED headlights with DDRLs, an illuminated signature logo, and a rear-bulge design with a black roof finish.
While the XEV 9S retains its signature long LED strip at the front with slightly sharper corners, the new Mahindra logo is added to the grill, and the rear features a more minimalist finish with XEV 9S branding below the number plate.
Under the hood, the Tomhawk EV Excite has a power-packed 150 kW motor that produces 201 bhp and 310 Nm of torque, and promises a whopping 517 km total range.
The Tomhawk Excite 7 EV has a 69.2 kWh battery and supports 7.4 kW AC charging and 90 kW DC charging. It can charge from 10% to 100% in 12.5 hours using AC charging and from 30% to 80% in 35 minutes using DC charging.
The MG EV can accelerate from 0 to 100 km/h in 8.2 seconds. It features a MacPherson Strut front suspension and a multi-link rear suspension. MG has not compromised on safety, offering ABS, brake assist, central locking, six airbags, traction control, EBD, and electronic stability control (ESC).
However, the Tomahawk’s base variant misses the ADAS feature in the first two base variants.
Mahindra XEV 9S also offers solid under-the-hood specs, featuring a 210 kW motor producing up to 228 bhp and 380 Nm of torque, with a promised range of 521 km.
Just like MG’s Tomahawk EV, the XEVC 9S has the same MacPherson strut front suspension and Multi-Link rear suspension. It offers a total boot space of 527 liters.
The XEV 9S can accelerate from 0 to 100 in just 7 seconds. Mahindra has not compromised on safety features. The XEV 9S includes ABS, Brake Assist, six airbags with EBD, Traction Control, and Electronic Stability Control (ESC).
Infotainment Features
For infotainment, there is a 12.8-inch wireless display inside with six speakers. The MG Hector EV also offers Jio connectivity with commands that support Hinglish, Karaoke, and the iSmart 3.0 app for connected-car features.
The boot space offers 528 liters with the third row folded in the seven-seater model, while the five-seater model offers 610 liters.
If you want ADAS features, MG Hector’s top variant, the Tomahawk EV Essence 7-Seater, is priced at Rs 23.49 lakhs.
It comes with basic warning-assist features, including forward collision warning, automatic emergency braking, lane departure warning, lane-keep assist, and lane departure prevention assist.
XEV 9S supports AC charging with 11.2 kW and 7.2 kW chargers and can charge in just 6 hours or 8 hours, although it’s worth noting that the XEV 9S gets a comparatively smaller battery. For DC charging, the Mahindra SUV EV can charge in just 20 minutes with a 140 kW DC charger.
For entertainment and infotainment, the interior features a 12.3-inch display with 6 speakers. Even the base XEV 9S lacks ADAS.
To get the ADAS feature,e, you will have to go for the top-third variant called the XEV 9S Pack Two Above 70kWh 7-Seater, which still skips the Blind Spot Collision Avoidance, Rear Cross Traffic Alert, and Rear Cross Traffic Collision Avoidance Assistance features,ure and the variant is priced at Rs 25.05 lakh ex-showroom.
How Does MG Hector Tomahawk EV Take on Mahindra XEV 9S
The new MG Hector EV offers solid specs compared to the Mahindra XUV700 EV. Even at its price, the base seven-seat variant is a great choice, and the Mahindra XEV 9S does not compromise on features.
If you want a power-packed EV with a decent motor and a larger battery, and are okay with skipping ADAS support, then the MG Tomahawk Excite 7 base variant is the right choice, as it costs Rs 46,000 less than the XEV9S.
It offers a more premium design and a bigger battery for a comparatively lower price.
The XEV 9S is for those who prefer reliable performance, as Mahindra has been known for reliable cars for decades.
If you want ADAS features, the MG Tomahawk EV has an edge, with its top-end model offering basic ADAS at a lower price than the XEV 9S.
Image Credits: CarLelo, motor_mitra_
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FAQs
What is the MG Hector Tomahawk EV?
The MG Hector Tomahawk EV is a new seven-seater electric SUV from MG with a 69.2kWh battery and a 201bhp electric motor.
What is the price of the MG Hector Tomahawk EV?
The base MG Hector Tomahawk EV Excite 7-Seater is priced at Rs 19.49 lakh ex-showroom.
What is the price of the Mahindra XEV 9S?
The Mahindra XEV 9S Pack One Above 59kWh 7-Seater is priced around Rs 19.95 lakh ex-showroom.
Which has a bigger battery, MG Hector Tomahawk EV or XEV 9S?
The MG Hector Tomahawk EV has a 69.2kWh battery, while the base XEV 9S here uses a 59kWh battery.
Which is better, MG Hector Tomahawk EV or Mahindra XEV 9S?
The MG Hector Tomahawk EV may be the better choice for buyers prioritising battery capacity, value, and features at a lower price. The Mahindra XEV 9S suits buyers who want stronger performance and a more powerful motor.