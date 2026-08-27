MG Hector Tomahawk EV Launched to Rival Mahindra XEV 9S

The EV competition has grown every year. Recently, Morris Garages India (MG India) launched its new seven-seater EV, the MG Hector Tomahawk EV, competing with the Mahindra XEV 9S EV, which was launched last week. MG launched four Tomahawk EV variants, all seven-seaters, and introduced the all-new MG Hector Tomahawk PHEV, a premium variant of this EV. Tomahawk’s seven-seater models offer eight colour options, a 201bhp motor, and a 69.2kWh battery. The Mahindra XEV 9S was launched in two variants, with the base model featuring a 59kWh battery and a 228 bhp motor. The MG Hector Tomahawk has four variants with the same motor and power.

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Key Highlights

  • MG and Mahindra launched their new EV cars: the MG Hector Tomahawk EV and the Mahindra XEV 9S EV 2026.
  • Both EVs come with a premium finish, good road presence, and the latest features. The MG Hector EV includes AI integration with Jio connectivity.
  • Pre-Booking for both the MG Tomahawk and the Mahindra XEV 9S has started.

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The Mahindra XEV 9S offers six variants with a larger battery and a more powerful motor. Let’s look at the main differences between the Hector Tomahawk and XEV 9S EV.

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MG Hector Tomahawk EV Excite 7 Seater VS Mahindra XEV 9S Pack One Above 59kWh 7 Seater: Rivalry Comparison

Mahindra led the premium EV segment in India, and now we have a new rival from the British-based MG in the form of their flagship Hector series, which just got a new EV variant called the Tomahawk EV.