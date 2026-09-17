Reliance Jio, India’s largest telecom operator, recently announced a Prime Plan for the prepaid users. The Prime Plan had one motive, to keep users protected from tariff hikes. The Prime membership was offered by Jio back when it had started services. During that time, users paid a small Rs 99 fee. This ensured that they were Prime members of the telco, and got the best tariffs from the company. Jio later removed it and recently revamped it after years for Rs 300. Under the Rs 300 Prime prepaid plan, users will get protection from future tariff hikes. So any hikes that take place until September 5, 2027, users will be protected from that. That is if you buy the Prime plan. Further, Jio said that there will be other benefits announced later.

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Reliance Jio Couldn’t Get People Excited for the Jio Prime

This time when Jio announced the Rs 300 plan for Prime membership, most users did not care to opt for it. I know it because none of the people I know, or don’t know but I have talked to for getting a feedback have recharged with the Jio Prime plan. In fact, most people do not even know about the Prime membership if they are not hardcore followers of telecom plan and industry.

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I think there are multiple reasons. The first one would be that back in the day, when people were signing up for becoming a Jio customer, they would were incentivised to get the Rs 99 Prime membership for the tariffs. However, now these users are already Jio customers, and they aren’t interacting with a Jio point of sale (PoS) that can upsell this service to the customers.