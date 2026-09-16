Reliance Jio Will Give You 5G for Rs 51 Only

Reliance Jio, India’s largest telecom operator, will offer you 5G service for just Rs 51. This is for prepaid consumers only. If you are looking for 5G services in India, Jio is the best operator to go to. This is because Reliance Jio not only has the widest 5G coverage, but also offers truly unlimited data to the users. If you want 5G data from Jio, but are not on a plan which offers 5G as a base benefit, then you will have to recharge with a plan which is under the true unlimited upgrade section of the company. Jio offers the Rs 51 plan under this segment. If you are looking to bump up your base plan to get 5G benefit from Jio, the Rs 51 plan is the best option. Let us take a look into what this plan actually offers to the customers.

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Reliance Jio Rs 51 Prepaid Plan Benefits

The Rs 51 plan from Reliance Jio was introduced a while back. The plan offers unlimited 5G benefit to the users, along with 3GB of 4G data. The 4G data is a new addition in the plan. Earlier this plan did not bundle any amount of 4G data for the users. It is applicable for users recharging with the 1.5GB per day plan, and the validity of the base plan needs to be at least up to 1 month. The user recharging with this plan must ensure that he or she at least has a 5G supported device, and that they are living under the 5G coverage of Jio.

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To check if you are under the 5G coverage of Jio, just go to the MyJio app. Jio also tells users if their device is actually eligible for supporting its True 5G network, which is 5G SA (standalone architecture). Keep reading TelecomTalk to stay updated with the telecom and tech updates in India and the industry.