Reliance Jio vs Bharti Airtel Rs 349 Prepaid Plans

Reliance Jio and Bharti Airtel are the two leading telecom operators in India. Airtel and Jio offer customers a prepaid plan of Rs 349. Both the telcos offer their prepaid plans with service validity. The telcos offer unlimited 5G to the users. The OTT (over-the-top) benefits are also bundled with the plan. The Rs 349 plan from Jio and Airtel both offer 28 days of service validity. If both offer 5G, and 28 days of service validity, then which plan is better? That is what we are here to determine. Let us take a look at the individual benefits of both plans.

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Reliance Jio vs Bharti Airtel Rs 349 Plans

Reliance Jio Rs 349 Plan – Reliance Jio offers its Rs 349 prepaid plan with unlimited voice calling, 100 SMS/day, and 2GB of daily data. The service validity bundled with the plan is 28 days. Then there are Jio benefits including the JioHotstar Mobile susbcription, and 50GB of free JioAICloud data. Users also get 18 months of Google Gemini AI Pro plan, worth Rs 35,100. There is, of course, unlimited 5G data for eligible subscribers. To keep the Google AI Pro plan active, users will have to continue recharging with the Rs 349 tariff or higher.

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Bharti Airtel Rs 349 Plan – Bharti Airtel offers its Rs 349 prepaid plan with unlimited voice calling, 100 SMS/day, and 1.5GB of daily data. The plan also bundles unlimited 5G data for the users. The service validity with the plan is 28 days. The add-on benefits bundled with the plan are Adobe Express Premium for 12 months. The benefit is worth Rs 4,000. The unlimited 5G data here is capped at 300GB for every 30 days. There is also an added benefit of Apple Music.