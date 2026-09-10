Vodafone Idea Spends Twice as Much as Airtel on Dealer Commissions: Jefferies

Vodafone Idea (Vi) is spending significantly more on dealer commissions than Bharti Airtel as it looks to support subscriber additions and defend its market share, according to a Jefferies report. However, the brokerage expects Vi’s dealer commission burden to moderate as its network coverage improves.

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Key Highlights Vodafone Idea's dealer commissions stood at 8.2% of sales in FY26, around twice Airtel's level.

Vi's dealer commission per gross subscriber addition was 28% higher than Airtel's, according to Jefferies.

Jefferies links Vi's higher customer acquisition costs to its network gap and efforts to defend market share.

Jefferies expects Vi's dealer commissions to decline to 6.5% of sales by FY29 as network coverage improves.

Vi's network size is estimated to increase by around 30% to 262,000 sites by FY29, supporting subscriber acquisition.

Jefferies said Vodafone Idea’s dealer commissions stood at 8.2 percent of sales in FY26, around twice the level of Bharti Airtel. The higher spending reflects the challenges Vi has faced in customer acquisition amid a network gap with its larger rival.

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Dealer Commissions Increased Sharply

Vodafone Idea’s dealer commissions have increased considerably over the past few years. According to Jefferies, dealer commissions rose from 3.5 percent of sales in FY22 to 6.7 percent in FY23 and 8.4 percent in FY24. They then moderated to 8.1 percent in FY25 before rising to 8.2 percent in FY26.

The increase has also contributed to higher selling and marketing (S&M) expenses at the telecom operator. Vi’s S&M costs increased from 7.7 percent of sales in FY22 to 10.5 percent in FY26. Jefferies said the sharp rise in dealer commissions may reflect Vodafone Idea’s effort to control elevated subscriber churn.