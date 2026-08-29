Vodafone Idea Chairman Kumar Mangalam Birla says FY27 will be the company’s “year of execution” with network expansion, 5G rollout and tariff rationalisation taking centre stage.

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Key Highlights Kumar Mangalam Birla calls FY27 Vodafone Idea's "year of execution."

Vi will focus on network expansion, 5G rollout, and tariff rationalisation.

Vodafone Idea had 192.8 million subscribers as of March 2026.

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Birla Says FY27 Will Drive Vi Turnaround

Vodafone Idea, also known as Vi, is starting a chapter in its turnaround story. Chairman Kumar Mangalam Birla said that FY27 will be the company’s year of execution and delivery.

Speaking to shareholders at Vi’s 31st Annual General Meeting, Birla explained that the focus has moved from fixing problems to turning investments into long‑term growth and better operations.

Birla said that Vodafone Idea has made progress during the last year. The company improved its flexibility, expanded its network infrastructure, and rebuilt subscriber momentum.

He said that Vodafone Idea is now in a position to compete in India’s fast‑changing digital and 5G world.

The AGM also highlighted the need for tariff rationalisation. Birla said that India still has one of the world’s highest Average Revenue Per User (ARPU) levels.

Therefore, sustainable returns are essential for continuing investments in 4G, 5G and next‑generation telecom infrastructure. He added that a healthy telecom sector benefits customers, operators and the wider digital economy.

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Also Read: Vi’s Overlooked Growth Lever: Converting 2G Users to 4G/5G