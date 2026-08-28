From Chumbak to Bandar: Best OTT Releases This Week

We are nearing another weekend event at the end of August. A list of new OTT releases is coming to binge-watching screens this weekend. It includes blockbuster hits across the thriller, comedy, and drama genres, as well as TV shows. All are available on popular streaming platforms like JioHotstar, Zee5, Sony Liv, and Netflix. The list features Chumbak, starring Atul Kumar. Next is Anurag Kashyap’s crime thriller Bandar, led by Bobby Deol, arriving on Zee5. Then we have the Tamil blockbuster Anbe Diana on Sony Liv. The Mollywood blockbuster I, Nobody, starring Prithviraj, is also coming to OTT. Finally, Babita Singh Reporting, a new crime-thriller TV show, arrives on Amazon Prime this weekend.

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Key Highlights Here is the list of the best OTT releases for this week.

The list includes Prithiviraj’s I, Nobody movie, Bobby Deol’s Bandar, Neena Gupta’s Chumbak, Pari Elavazhagan’s Anbe Diana, and Nimisha Sajayan’s Babita Singh Reporting.

You can watch all these TV shows and movies on streaming giants like Amazon Prime Video, JioHotstar, Netflix, and Sony Liv.

If you want to watch new movies and TV shows to relax this weekend, here is a list of the best OTT releases to check out.

Also Read: Jana Nayagan to Toy Story 5: Best OTT Releases This Week

1. Chumbak

Where to Watch: Netflix

Netflix Director: Aatish Kapadia

Aatish Kapadia Cast: Neena Gupta, Deven Bhojani, Manasi Parekh, Sumeet Vyas, Sumeet Raghavan, Sandeepa Dhar, Anant Joshi, Amyra Dastur, Arjun Bijlani, and Helly Shah

Neena Gupta, Deven Bhojani, Manasi Parekh, Sumeet Vyas, Sumeet Raghavan, Sandeepa Dhar, Anant Joshi, Amyra Dastur, Arjun Bijlani, and Helly Shah OTT Release Date: August 28, 2026.

Aatish Kapadia-directed Chumbak is coming to Netflix tomorrow and will be available to stream starting today.