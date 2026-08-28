From Chumbak to Bandar: Best OTT Releases This Week

We are nearing another weekend event at the end of August. A list of new OTT releases is coming to binge-watching screens this weekend. It includes blockbuster hits across the thriller, comedy, and drama genres, as well as TV shows. All are available on popular streaming platforms like JioHotstar, Zee5, Sony Liv, and Netflix. The list features Chumbak, starring Atul Kumar. Next is Anurag Kashyap’s crime thriller Bandar, led by Bobby Deol, arriving on Zee5. Then we have the Tamil blockbuster Anbe Diana on Sony Liv. The Mollywood blockbuster I, Nobody, starring Prithviraj, is also coming to OTT. Finally, Babita Singh Reporting, a new crime-thriller TV show, arrives on Amazon Prime this weekend.
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Key Highlights
Here is the list of the best OTT releases for this week.
The list includes Prithiviraj’s I, Nobody movie, Bobby Deol’s Bandar, Neena Gupta’s Chumbak, Pari Elavazhagan’s Anbe Diana, and Nimisha Sajayan’s Babita Singh Reporting.
You can watch all these TV shows and movies on streaming giants like Amazon Prime Video, JioHotstar, Netflix, and Sony Liv.
Bandar is a new crime thriller about a TV star named Samar, played by Bobby Deol. His life spirals when his ex, Gayatri, accuses him of rape after he cuts contact and starts a new relationship with Kushi. The case leads to his arrest.