GTA 6 Extended Gameplay is Available in India

Whether you are into games or not, GTA 6 will interest you. It is because the new generation of GTA game will not just be a yet anoter game, it will bring the real world as close as possible to the gamer. Rockstar Games has released the extended gameplay of GTA 6 for fans globally. It is now also available for users in India. To watch the extended gameplay for yourself in India, you will need a Netflix subscription. The extended gameplay is only available on this OTT streaming platform. However, people are also now reacting to the GTA 6 extended gameplay on YouTube which will also let you get a peek into what the game will be like.

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GTA 6 Release Date

GTA 6 is all set to release in India and the global market on November 19, 2026. This game will not be currently released for the personal computers (PCs). It will only be be released for the Play Station (PS) 5 and Xbox series X and S.

The launch date for the PC has also not yet been announced. The pre-orders for the game are now live for the users across the world. If you have the correct console, then you will be able to play this game when it launches. The pre-order cost of the game is set at Rs 5,999. This cost is for the pre-orders. However, there is also an Ultimate Edition of the game priced at Rs 7,499. Depending on your want and budget, you can go for a variant which feels right to you.

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GTA 6 has been in the making for several years now and users getting to see the extended look are very happy. The extended release of GTA 6 from Rockstar Games is recorded while playing on the Playstation 5. The game is very close to the launch now. Keep reading TelecomTalk to stay updated with the tech developments.