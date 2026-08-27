iPhone 17 Becomes World’s Best Seller in Q2 2026: Conterpoint Research

iPhone 17 has become the world’s best selling phone in Q2 FY26. The device was launched by Apple in 2025 at the Apple event in September. Now according to Counterpoint Research data, the base iPhone 17 was the top selling phone in Q2 2026 globally. There were five phones from Apple in the top devices list and five phones from Samsung.

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iPhone 17 Accounted for 6% of Sales Globally in Q2 2026

Apple’s base iPhone 17 accounted for 6% of sales in the global market during Q2 2026. This was followed by the iPhone 17 Pro Max and the iPhone 17 Pro at the second and third positions respectively. At the fourth place was finally an Android device namely the Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra 5G.

Take a look at the right side of the image above which displays the information from Counterpoint Research around which were the top devices during the quarter in the global market.

Karn Chauhan, Senior Analyst at Counterpoint Research said, “Apple’s unit sales grew 5% YoY despite a broader market decline. iPhone sales increased across India, Japan, and the MEA, and nearly doubled in South Korea in Q2 2026, driven by the iPhone 17 series. The base iPhone 17 model remained the best-selling smartphone during the quarter, supported by significant upgrades that narrowed the gap with the Pro models.”

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One of the biggest changes with the iPhone 17 was that it came with a 120Hz supported display and had a base memory of 256GB ROM. This was a major change from the base iPhone 16 which featured 60Hz refresh rate and had 128GB of base internal storage.