Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra, Galaxy S26 Price Hike of Rs 20,000

Samsung Galaxy S26 series has three phones including Galaxy S26, Galaxy S26 Ultra, and Galaxy S26+. The Samsung Galaxy S26 5G series is set to receive a price hike, of about Rs 20,000 in India. The communication has not officially come from Samsung. However, the expectations have been always that Samsung will increase the price of the Galaxy S26 Ultra. All the devices in the Galaxy S26 series will get a price hike. The prices of smartphones have been going up significantly. It is because the companies are facing cost pressure in the manufacturing due to increased memory and components costs. Samsung has already increased the price of several of its A series devices.

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Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra, Galaxy S26, Galaxy S26+ Price Inrease in India

Samsung will increase the price of the Galaxy S26, Galaxy S26+, and Galaxy S26 Ultra. The Samsung Galaxy S26 5G was launched in two variants with 12GB + 256GB and 12GB + 512GB for Rs 87,999 and Rs 1,07,999. After the expected price hike of Rs 20,000, the price of these two variants will be Rs 1,07,999 and Rs 1,27,999.

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Samsung Galaxy S26+ launched in India with 12GB + 256GB and 12GB + 512GB for Rs 1,19,999 and Rs 1,39,999. After the expected price hike of Rs 20,000, the price of these two variants will grow to Rs 1,39,999 and Rs 1,59,999.

At last, there is the Galaxy S26 Ultra 5G. The Galaxy S26 Ultra launched in three memory variants with 12GB + 256GB, 12GB + 512GB, and 16GB + 1TB for Rs 1,39,999, Rs 1,59,999 and Rs 1,89,999. After a price hike of Rs 20,000, the price will increase to Rs 1,59,999, Rs 1,79,999 and Rs 2,09,999.