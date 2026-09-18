Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra Hits Lowest Price: Worth Upgrading?

Samsung’s latest flagship, the Galaxy S26 Ultra, is now on sale at Reliance Digital for a steal. With eligible cards, you can get great discounts amid the memory shortage. Smartphone makers, including Samsung, have been raising their prices. Before Samsung increases the price of the Galaxy S26 Ultra, this may be the last chance to upgrade at an all-time low price. It is now even cheaper than the recently launched Apple iPhone 18 Pro models.
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Key Highlights
Reliance Digital is now selling the new Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra at an all-time-low price.
The Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra already gets a direct 9% price cut, with an additional Rs 6,550 discount, bringing the price down to as low as Rs 1,24,449.
The Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra offers solid specifications for 2026, with the power of the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen, LPDDR4X RAM, and UFS 4.0 storage.
Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra Selling at an All-Time Low Price – How to Avail Max Discount
The Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra 5G base model is priced at Rs 1,39,999. Reliance Digital offers a flat 6% off to all customers, reducing the price from Rs 9,000 to Rs 1,30,999.
On top of this, you can get an instant 5% discount on ICICI Credit Cards, saving an additional Rs 6,550. This brings the price down to Rs 1,24,449.
So, you can upgrade to the Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra at as low as Rs 1,24,449 with the ICICI credit discount.
Apart from ICICI Bank, Reliance Digital also offers a direct Rs 6,000 off on purchases made with credit cards from banks such as Punjab National Bank, Kotak Mahindra Bank, Axis Bank, and IDBI, as well as debit cards.
Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra – Specifications and Features
Launched in February 2026, the Galaxy S26 Ultra 5G offers solid specs, including a larger 6.9-inch Dynamic LTPO AMOLED 2X screen with a 120Hz refresh rate, HDR10+ certification, 2600 nits peak brightness, and a dedicated privacy display feature.
It features curved corners on all four sides, slim bezels, stylus support, and a flat front display.
Under the hood, the Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra packs the latest Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 chipset, up to 16GB of faster LPDDR5X RAM, and up to 1TB of UFS 4.0 storage.
On the rear, it has a 200MP main sensor with an f/1.4 aperture lens, a 10MP telephoto sensor with an f/2.4 aperture lens, a separate 50MP periscope telephoto camera with an f/2.9 aperture lens, and a 50MP ultrawide sensor with an f/1.9 aperture lens.
On the front, it has a 12MP selfie camera with an f/2.2 aperture.
It has a 5,000mAh lithium-ion battery with 60W wired charging and 24W wireless charging support, including Qi 2.2.