Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra Hits Lowest Price: Worth Upgrading?

Samsung’s latest flagship, the Galaxy S26 Ultra, is now on sale at Reliance Digital for a steal. With eligible cards, you can get great discounts amid the memory shortage. Smartphone makers, including Samsung, have been raising their prices. Before Samsung increases the price of the Galaxy S26 Ultra, this may be the last chance to upgrade at an all-time low price. It is now even cheaper than the recently launched Apple iPhone 18 Pro models.

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Key Highlights Reliance Digital is now selling the new Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra at an all-time-low price.

The Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra already gets a direct 9% price cut, with an additional Rs 6,550 discount, bringing the price down to as low as Rs 1,24,449.

The Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra offers solid specifications for 2026, with the power of the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen, LPDDR4X RAM, and UFS 4.0 storage.

Now let’s look at the deals and discounts for the Galaxy S26 Ultra.

Also Read: Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra Price to Go Up in India

Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra Selling at an All-Time Low Price – How to Avail Max Discount

The Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra 5G base model is priced at Rs 1,39,999. Reliance Digital offers a flat 6% off to all customers, reducing the price from Rs 9,000 to Rs 1,30,999.

On top of this, you can get an instant 5% discount on ICICI Credit Cards, saving an additional Rs 6,550. This brings the price down to Rs 1,24,449.

So, you can upgrade to the Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra at as low as Rs 1,24,449 with the ICICI credit discount.