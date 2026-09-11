Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra Price to Go Up in India

Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra 5G, which is the the most powerful flagship from Samsung right now in India, is soon set to see its price go up. The price hike will be a part of general practice which the smartphone makers have engaged in due to rising memory costs. The base model of the Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra 5G costs Rs 1,39,999, for the 12GB + 256GB variant. Likewise, we could also see the Galaxy Z Fold 8 and Z Flip 8 getting more expensive as well. The price hike has not been confirmed officially by Samsung. Samsung will not confirm it until the website shows the price has gone up. The development has been shared by the popular tipster Abhishek Yadav on social media platform X (formerly Twitter).

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Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra 5G Price Hike in India

Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra is the top of the line S series phone in the market from Samsung right now. Leaving the foldables, this is the most expensive phone from the company. Now, it is said to receive a price hike. Samsung has recently increased the price of several A series devices, and the F and M series phones as well. But these are devices which sit in the affordable or the premium segment. The S26 Ultra will be a phone that will hurt the pockets of the consumers, if the price goes up. Sure, with EMIs, and downpayments, you do not get the complete pressure of the price hike, it still makes a difference.

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Apple also recently hiked the tariffs of the older iPhones. The iPhone 17 has received a price hike from Rs 82,900 to Rs 99,900 for the base model. At the same time, Apple has also increased the price of the iPhone 16, which launched in 2024. Keep reading TelecomTalk to stay updated with tech developments.