iPhone 18 Pro Models Get the Colours Right

iPhone 18 Pro and iPhone 18 Pro Max have launched in India. There are four colours this time. The colour that caught most people’s eye is Burgundy. However, the colour I ended up loving was Black. Apple did not launch a Black colour variant in the iPhone 17 Pro series. There are two more colours, including Glacier and Silver. There are four variants, with the base variant starting at Rs 1,64,900 for the iPhone 18 Pro, which packs 256GB storage. There are not many design changes. The Dynamic Island is smaller than before, not sure how big of a difference that makes in the consumer journey, but yes it is there.

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As for the body of the iPhone 18 Pro, there are no changes in the design. The iPhone 18 Pro is made with overall 40% recycled materials. It has Aluminum body yet again, and Apple has liked moved away from Titanium for good. Further, Apple said that its new iPhones have been made through 100% fiber-based paper packaging designed to be easily recycled at home.

The custom chip packaging which places memory side-by-side with the silicon die, allowing direct contact to a redesigned, next-generation vapor chamber. Apple has used new materials on the iPhone 18 Pro and there is three times more surface area than the previous generation iPhone 17 Pro. With the redesigned vapor chamber, this new iPhone will be able to dramatically sustain performance. It makes the iPhone 18 Pro perform 40% faster than the iPhone 17 Pro. But this is not just because of the vapor chamber, but also because of the A20 Pro chip.