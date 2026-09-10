Reliance Jio Helps Apple Bring RCS Messaging in India

Apple was earlier said to collaborate with Jio to start RCS (rich communication services) messaging service for businesses in India. Now this service, has officially started, and starting from September 1, 2026, Jio has set the commercial tariffs for these texts. Apple has also now entered the business messaging market in India now. For now, it is only Google which has a major stake in India’s RCS messaging market. Now, Apple has entered as well, and we may see other telcos partnering here as well. For now it is Jio only, but Vodafone Idea (Vi) and Bharti Airtel would also likely join the rank here. Airtel has maintained a separate stance here. The telco believes that it wants control over the protection, and security of the messages, which RCS with Apple may not be able to do.

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Airtel has deployed AI (artificial intelligence) led security tools on its network layer to detect fraudulent and scam texts as well as calls. Note that it wasn’t that RCS was not available on iPhones till now. It was, but it was only limited to person-to-person (P2P) communication. But now, it has expanded to businesses to people communication as well.

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Reliance Jio Sets Tariffs for Apple RCS Messaging

Reliance Jio has introduced new pricing for RCS messaging. The businesses will pay Rs 0.27-0.30 per marketing message with effect from September 1, 2026. For transactional messages and OTPs, the cost is Rs 0.25 and Rs 0.11-0.16. Apple is slowly expanding the RCS messaging business globally. India is just a small step for the company. It already has presence in US, UK, Germany, France, and Spain, in partnership with local telecom operators.