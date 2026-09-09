Reliance Jio Rs 500 vs Rs 550 Prepaid Plan

Reliance Jio has a two prepaid plans which are priced very close, and offer one benefit which is common between the two. And while these two plans, have a very small price difference, they still are very different from each other. The two prepaid plans from Jio which we are talking about cost Rs 500 and Rs 550. Both plans are known for offering one major OTT (0ver-the-top) benefit which is YouTube Premium. But when you talk about which plan actually offers more value to the consumers, then it is the Rs 500 plan in our eyes. You might be wondering how! Let me explain.

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Reliance Jio Rs 500 Prepaid Plan

Reliance Jio offers the Rs 500 prepaid plan to the consumers with 28 days of service validity. The Rs 5oo prepaid plan from Jio comes with unlimited voice calling, 100 SMS/day, and 2GB of daily data. This means that the consumers get 56GB of total data. The OTT benefits bundled with the plan include the following – Amazon Prime Video Mobile Edition, SonyLIV, ZEE5 (sports excluded), SunNXT, Lionsgate Play, Discovery+, YouTube Premium, Kanchha Lannka, ETVWin, Chaupal, FanCode, Tarang Plus, Times Play, and Hoichoi via JioTV app. Users also get JioHotstar Mobile as a complimentary benefit from Jio. Further, the plan brings Google AI Pro subscription for 18 months for the users, which is worth Rs 35,100. Jio also promises 1000+ live TV channels which can be streamed through the JioTV mobile app and with that unlimited 5G data.

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Reliance Jio Rs 550 Prepaid Plan