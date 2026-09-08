Reliance Jio Prepaid Plans with YouTube Premium

Reliance Jio, India’s largest telecom operator in India, has prepaid plans which offer YouTube Premium to the consumers. The telecom operator has more than 500 million customers in India, and all of these customers can access these plans if they have a prepaid SIM card. To be precise, Jio has four prepaid plans which offer YouTube Premium to the users. You can also get YouTube Premium if you are a JioHome customer, but with select prepaid plans. The four prepaid plans of Jio which offer YouTube Premium to the customers cost Rs 500, Rs 2000, Rs 550, and Rs 200. Let us look at the complete benefits of these prepaid plans.
Reliance Jio Rs 500 Prepaid Plan – Reliance JioRs 500 prepaid plan comes with 28 days of service validity. It comes with a total of 56GB of data, which is 2GB every day as per the fair usage policy (FUP) limit. This plan also comes with unlimited voice calling and 100 SMS/day. The users get YouTube Premium with this plan for free. There is more bundled with this plan. This includes Amazon Prime Video Mobile Edition, SonyLIV, ZEE5 (sports excluded), SunNXT, Lionsgate Play, Discovery+, Kanchha Lannka, ETVWin, Chaupal, FanCode, Tarang Plus, Times Play, and Hoichoi via JioTV app. There is also JioHotstar Mobile+ bundled with the plan. Users also get Google Gemini AI Pro subscription worth Rs 35,100 with this plan. There is also 50GB of JioAICloud storage bundled with the plan. Along with this, users get access to 1000+ live TV channels from Jio Star. Post the consumption of FUP data, the speed reduces to 64 Kbps. There is also unlimited 5G bundled with the plan.
Reliance Jio Rs 2000 Prepaid Plan – Reliance Jio Rs 2000 prepaid plan comes with 365 days of validity. This is not service validity, but just validity. The Rs 2000 plan from Jio is a data voucher. It offers 365GB of data to the users. Of course, there are plenty of OTT benefits for the consumers. This, of course, includes YouTube Premium. The other OTT benefits are Amazon Prime Lite, JioHotstar, SonyLIV, ZEE5, Lionsgate Play, Discovery+, SunNXT, Kanccha Lannka, ETV Win, Chaupal, Hoichoi, FanCode, Times Play, Tarang Plus, and JioTV. Further, there are 1000+ live TV channels from JioStar. This plan will only work for users who have a base one year validity prepaid plan active. Further, users get unlimited 5G data with the plan (for as long as the base prepaid plan is active). The speed drops to 64 Kbps once the data is consumed.
Reliance Jio Rs 550 Prepaid Plan – Reliance Jio’s Rs 500 plan is different from the Rs 550 prepaid plan. We will discuss this some other day. Reliance Jio Rs 550 prepaid plan offers 90GB of high-speed data. This is also a data voucher. This plan is only available for users with active 3 months and 1 year base validity plans. The validity of this prepaid plan is 84 days. The OTT benefits of this plan include, YouTube Premium, Amazon Prime Lite. Both these benefits can be claimed through the MyJio app. The other OTT benefits are SonyLIV, ZEE5, SunNXT, Lionsgate Play, Discovery+, Kanccha Lannka, ETV Win, Chaupal, FanCode, Tarang Plus, Times Play, and Hoichoi. There are 1000+ live TV channels bundled with the plan from JioStar. There is JioHotstar Mobile for the users. The speed drops to 64 Kbps post the consumption of FUP data.
Reliance Jio Rs 200 Prepaid Plan – Reliance Jio’s Rs 200 prepaid plan comes with 28 days of validity. The data bundled with the plan is 30GB. After the FUP data, the speed drops to 64 Kbps. The OTT benefits are YouTube Premium, Prime Video Mobile, JioHotstar Mobile, SonyLIV, ZEE5, Lionsgate Play, Discovery+, SunNXT, Kanccha Lannka, ETVWin, Chaupal, Hoichoi, FanCode, Times Play, and Tarang Plus. This plan also bundles 1000+ live TV channels for the consumers. There is also a CinePolis offer with this plan which comes with flat Rs 150 discount on movie tickets. Users also get unlimited 5G data if they are on the 1GB daily data or 1.5GB daily data base prepaid plan. This is also a data voucher. Also, there is Kuku TV subscription for which you can get the coupon code from MyJio app.
These are the four prepaid plans from Jio which offer YouTube Premium to the customers for free.