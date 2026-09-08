Reliance Jio Prepaid Plans with YouTube Premium

Reliance Jio, India’s largest telecom operator in India, has prepaid plans which offer YouTube Premium to the consumers. The telecom operator has more than 500 million customers in India, and all of these customers can access these plans if they have a prepaid SIM card. To be precise, Jio has four prepaid plans which offer YouTube Premium to the users. You can also get YouTube Premium if you are a JioHome customer, but with select prepaid plans. The four prepaid plans of Jio which offer YouTube Premium to the customers cost Rs 500, Rs 2000, Rs 550, and Rs 200. Let us look at the complete benefits of these prepaid plans.

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Reliance Jio Rs 500, Rs 2000, Rs 550 and Rs 200 Prepaid Plans

Reliance Jio Rs 500 Prepaid Plan – Reliance Jio Rs 500 prepaid plan comes with 28 days of service validity. It comes with a total of 56GB of data, which is 2GB every day as per the fair usage policy (FUP) limit. This plan also comes with unlimited voice calling and 100 SMS/day. The users get YouTube Premium with this plan for free. There is more bundled with this plan. This includes Amazon Prime Video Mobile Edition, SonyLIV, ZEE5 (sports excluded), SunNXT, Lionsgate Play, Discovery+, Kanchha Lannka, ETVWin, Chaupal, FanCode, Tarang Plus, Times Play, and Hoichoi via JioTV app. There is also JioHotstar Mobile+ bundled with the plan. Users also get Google Gemini AI Pro subscription worth Rs 35,100 with this plan. There is also 50GB of JioAICloud storage bundled with the plan. Along with this, users get access to 1000+ live TV channels from Jio Star. Post the consumption of FUP data, the speed reduces to 64 Kbps. There is also unlimited 5G bundled with the plan.