Samsung India to Increase Galaxy A57, Galaxy A37 5G Price in India

Samsung, a South Kroean tech giant, has decided to revise the price of the Galaxy A57 5G, and the Galaxy A37 5G in India. Both the phones are top of the line A series devices, and they will soon see a price increase in the country. This development comes as the company has reportedly already increased the price of several other A series devices in India. The price revision is happening because of the global supply chain issues. The RAM and memory costs are increasing and that is hurting the margins of the brands. Let us take a look at the new expected price of the Galaxy A57 5G and Galaxy A37 5G.

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Samsung Galaxy A37 5G, Galaxy A57 5G Price in India (after Price Increase)

The Samsung Galaxy A57 5G has seen a price increase for multiple memory variants including the 8GB + 256GB and the 12GB + 256GB. The 8GB + 256GB variant price has gone up from Rs 59,999 to Rs 62,999, and the 12GB + 256GB variant has seen a price increase from Rs 67,499 to Rs 72,499.

The Samsung Galaxy A37 5G has seen a price hike for multiple memory variants as well. There is the base 8GB + 128GB variant which has seen price hike from Rs 43,999 to Rs 46,999. Then there is the 8GB + 256GB variant which has seen a price hike from Rs 50,499 to Rs 54,499. Then, at last, there is the 12GB + 256GB variant which saw a price hike from Rs 57,999 to Rs 63,999.