Samsung Galaxy S26 5G Series Gets One UI 9 Beta

Samsung Galaxy S26 5G series which launched earlier this year is now getting the latest Android 17 update from Samsung. This is not stable rollout. At present, only the beta version of the software is being rolled out. The Galaxy S26 5G series is now getting One UI 9 Beta. The rollout started August 28, 2026. What is worth noting is that the new Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 8 series already runs on One UI 9 out of the box. The new features introduced with the One UI 9 are supposed to make everyday tasks feel more seamless for the users.

  • Make Telecom Talk My Trusted Source
  • Source of Google
  • Source of Google

Samsung has highlighted two new features right now.

Related Coverage
samsung galaxy a37 5g galaxy a57 5g Samsung Galaxy A37 5G, Galaxy A57 5G Prices Hiked in India samsung galaxy s27 ultra could take design Samsung Galaxy S27 Ultra Could Take Design Inspiration from iPhone 17 Pro samsung galaxy s25 5g price goes up Samsung Galaxy S25 5G Price Goes Up in India

Samsung Highlights Two New Features with One UI 9

The first new feature is My FamCam. It makes it easier for the users to select a person inside the frame and keep them in focus using AI. This feature will automatically reframe footage into different aspect ratios for social platforms. Then there is the Now Brief feature. It builds on the personalised experience by bringing useful information and recommendations together in customisable cards tailored to users routines, interests, and daily needs.

Further there is also a third feature highlighted by the brand. It is Now Nudge. This feature will deliver smarter and more contextual suggestions which will help users better navigate everyday tasks and interactions. Users with the Samsung Galaxy  S26 series who have already enrolled on the One UI 9 Beta program will receive a notification to download the update starting August 28, 2026.

If this article saved you time or helped you decide better, consider supporting our work.

More on This Topic

Continue Reading
iphone 18 pro could feature satellite 5g iPhone 18 Pro Could Feature Satellite Based 5G Connectivity 5g radiation limit doubled in india to 5G Radiation Limit Doubled in India to Help Telcos reliance jio ubr customer base crosses 5 million Reliance Jio UBR Customer Base Crosses 5 Million
Trending on TelecomTalk
redmi175g teased with snapdragon4gen5 7900mahbattery Redmi 17 5G Teased With Snapdragon 4 Gen 5, 7900mAh Battery vodafone idea adds new users july 2026 Vodafone Idea Adds New Users in July 2026 honorrobotphone vs iphone17pro innovation or gimmick HONOR Robot Phone vs iPhone 17 Pro: Innovation or Gimmick? vodafoneidea at8 a timeline of integration,innovationandnetworkgrowth Vodafone Idea at 8: A Timeline of Integration, Innovation and Network Growth ather konarcs konarcz to take on olas1z Ather Launches Konarc S, Konarc Z EV to Take On Ola S1Z