Samsung Galaxy S26 5G Series Gets One UI 9 Beta

Samsung Galaxy S26 5G series which launched earlier this year is now getting the latest Android 17 update from Samsung. This is not stable rollout. At present, only the beta version of the software is being rolled out. The Galaxy S26 5G series is now getting One UI 9 Beta. The rollout started August 28, 2026. What is worth noting is that the new Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 8 series already runs on One UI 9 out of the box. The new features introduced with the One UI 9 are supposed to make everyday tasks feel more seamless for the users.

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Samsung has highlighted two new features right now.

Samsung Highlights Two New Features with One UI 9

The first new feature is My FamCam. It makes it easier for the users to select a person inside the frame and keep them in focus using AI. This feature will automatically reframe footage into different aspect ratios for social platforms. Then there is the Now Brief feature. It builds on the personalised experience by bringing useful information and recommendations together in customisable cards tailored to users routines, interests, and daily needs.

Further there is also a third feature highlighted by the brand. It is Now Nudge. This feature will deliver smarter and more contextual suggestions which will help users better navigate everyday tasks and interactions. Users with the Samsung Galaxy S26 series who have already enrolled on the One UI 9 Beta program will receive a notification to download the update starting August 28, 2026.