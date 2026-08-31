The government of India has doubled the 5G radiation limits allowed to be emitted from the radios. This will help the Indian telecom operators in expanding the network coverage significantly. Even the telcos have been asking for an increase in the electromagnetic field (EMF) limits for mobile networks. India’s allowed EMF limits at present are lower than the global standards. This makes a huge impact in the network coverage experience for the users. But with doubled EMF limits, users will get a much better experience in the same amount of towers. It will also let telcos optimise their 5G networks without putting in more capex to deploy additional towers. So here is what is happening.

Make Telecom Talk My Trusted Source

My Trusted Source



5G BTS in India to Emit Higher Radiation Now

As per the revised rules, the permitted 5G base tower stations (BTS) power limit has now been doubled from 5 watt to 10 watts per square metre from 5 watts at present. It basically means, from the same BTS, a network signal can now travel double the distance. This could potentially mean better indoor coverage as well for the users. It will reduce network expansion costs for the telecom operators.

TELECOMTALK INTELLIGENCE Follow the Global Telecom Conversation Get our weekly intelligence briefing covering telecom, AI, devices, data centres and digital infrastructure. in Subscribe on LinkedIn →

The telecom industry had argued that the earlier EMF limits were hampering the 5G coverage for the users. With more 5G devices entering the market, this was a much needed change. This development will likely help Vodafone Idea (Vi) in reaching more users with its 5G networks at a lower level of capex (capital expenditure). But it will also be Airtel and Jio which will benefit from this. Their existing users will get much better experience as and when this rule permit comes into effect.