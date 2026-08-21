Vodafone Idea Adds Over 15,500 Sites in 12 Months as 5G Footprint Exceeds 16,000

India’s leading telecom operator, Vodafone Idea (Vi), which has rolled out its 5G services in more than 200 cities across 17 circles where the telco has 5G spectrum, closed the quarter with 130.1 million 4G/5G subscribers, Abhijit Kishore, chief executive officer of Vodafone Idea Limited, said during the Q1 FY27 earnings call on August 11, 2026.

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Vi Expands 4G Coverage to 87 Percent Across India

“We also added nearly 3,000 new unique broadband towers during the quarter and over 15,600 new sites over last twelve months, expanding our pan-India 4G coverage to 87.0 percent,” he added.

“Our disciplined execution and commitment to deliver a superior network experience has yielded robust progress despite prevailing geopolitical headwinds impairing the capex deployment in Q1FY27,” Kishore said.

Vi Targets 3,500 New Network Sites Per Month

Furthermore, the CEO said Vi has more than 16,000 sites on 5G and intends to cover another 200-plus cities over the next two quarters. Additionally, Vi is looking at deploying roughly 3,500 4G sites per month, on average, going forward. “…We are now, as we speak, over 16,000 sites in 5G, and we intend to kind of cover another 200-plus cities over the next 2 quarters,” Kishore said.

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“…We have already placed the orders for Rs 9,100 Crore, which includes the Rs 1,930 Crore of the capex, which has been deployed. We intend to deploy all of this capex over the next 2 quarters or less. So, the intensity continues. We are looking at deploying roughly around 3,500 sites a month on an average hereon,” Kishore said while answering an analyst’s question.