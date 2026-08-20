Vodafone Idea Crosses 20 Million Connections in Gujarat as Priority-Market Strategy Gains Ground

Vodafone Idea (Vi) has crossed the 20-million wireless connection mark in Gujarat, strengthening the circle’s position as one of the company’s key markets. The development comes as Vi focuses its network strategy on 17 key circles that account for most of its revenue.
Make Telecom Talk My Trusted Source
Key Highlights
Vi’s registered wireless base in Gujarat crossed 20 million connections in June 2026.
The company added 111,335 connections in Gujarat during the month.
Vi added 20,426 more connections than Airtel in the circle.
Vi’s Gujarat wireless base was approximately 4.17 million connections larger than Airtel’s.
Vi reports an approximately 27% applicable gross revenue share and the No. 2 ApGR position in Gujarat.
According to the Telecom Regulatory Authority of India’s subscriber data for June 2026, Vi ended the month with approximately 20.01 million registered wireless connections in Gujarat. The company recorded net additions of 111,335 connections during June, making Gujarat its second-largest growth circle for the month after UP East.
The June additions also helped Vi maintain a registered wireless base approximately 4.17 million larger than Bharti Airtel’s in Gujarat.
Vi Adds More Connections Than Airtel
Bharti Airtel added 90,909 wireless connections in Gujarat during June, compared with Vi’s addition of 111,335 connections. This means Vi added 20,426 more wireless connections than Airtel during the month.
The figures give Vi a combination of subscriber scale and continued additions in Gujarat. Its registered wireless base in the circle has now crossed 20 million, while its monthly additions remained ahead of Airtel in June.
Vi’s Gujarat performance formed part of its broader growth during the month the company recorded a net addition of 163,757 wireless connections nationally in June, marking its fifth consecutive month of net additions. Nine circles contributed additions to Vi’s registered wireless base during June. Gujarat recorded the company’s second-highest additions, behind UP East, where Vi added 177,245 connections.
Vi has identified 17 key circles that collectively generate approximately 99% of its revenue and represent more than 92% of the telecom industry’s revenue. Gujarat is included among these key circles under Vi’s 17-5-5 network strategy. The company’s investor presentation outlines plans to regain coverage parity in the 17 key circles while providing a seamless 5G experience across urban markets.
Vi’s investor presentation places its applicable gross revenue share in Gujarat at approximately 27%. The company also reports itself as the No. 2 operator in the circle based on applicable gross revenue.
Gujarat, therefore, gives Vi both a registered wireless base exceeding 20 million and a strong position based on applicable gross revenue.
Subscriber Scale and Revenue Position
The combination of June additions, a lead over Airtel in registered wireless connections and an approximately 27% applicable gross revenue share makes Gujarat an important market within Vi’s 17-circle strategy.
While the TRAI figures represent performance during a single month, Vi crossing the 20-million connection mark provides another data point for assessing the progress of its strategy in key markets.
The company’s Gujarat performance also came during a period of improving momentum nationally. Vodafone Idea recorded cumulative net additions of 463,129 wireless connections during the six months ending June 2026, based on TRAI reports.
With 111,335 additions in June, Gujarat contributed significantly to Vi’s nationwide growth during the month. The circle now combines more than 20 million registered wireless connections, additions ahead of Airtel and Vi’s reported No. 2 position based on applicable gross revenue.
A small group of TelecomTalk readers helps keep this platform running. Support us if you find our work valuable.
FAQs
How many wireless connections does Vi have in Gujarat?
Vi had 20,007,766 registered wireless connections in Gujarat at the end of June 2026, according to TRAI.
How many connections did Vi add in Gujarat during June?
Vi recorded net additions of 111,335 wireless connections in Gujarat during June 2026.
Did Vi add more connections than Airtel in Gujarat?
Yes. Vi added 111,335 connections, while Airtel added 90,909. Vi therefore added 20,426 more connections than Airtel during the month.
How far ahead is Vi’s Gujarat base compared with Airtel?
Vi’s registered wireless base was approximately 4.17 million connections larger than Airtel’s at the end of June.
What is Vi’s revenue position in Gujarat?
Vi’s investor presentation places its applicable gross revenue share in Gujarat at approximately 27% and reports the company as the No. 2 operator by ApGR in the circle.