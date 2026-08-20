Vodafone Idea Crosses 20 Million Connections in Gujarat as Priority-Market Strategy Gains Ground

Vodafone Idea (Vi) has crossed the 20-million wireless connection mark in Gujarat, strengthening the circle’s position as one of the company’s key markets. The development comes as Vi focuses its network strategy on 17 key circles that account for most of its revenue.

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Key Highlights Vi’s registered wireless base in Gujarat crossed 20 million connections in June 2026.

The company added 111,335 connections in Gujarat during the month.

Vi added 20,426 more connections than Airtel in the circle.

Vi’s Gujarat wireless base was approximately 4.17 million connections larger than Airtel’s.

Vi reports an approximately 27% applicable gross revenue share and the No. 2 ApGR position in Gujarat.

According to the Telecom Regulatory Authority of India’s subscriber data for June 2026, Vi ended the month with approximately 20.01 million registered wireless connections in Gujarat. The company recorded net additions of 111,335 connections during June, making Gujarat its second-largest growth circle for the month after UP East.

Also Read: India Adds Over 5 Million Mobile Users in June 2026: TRAI

The June additions also helped Vi maintain a registered wireless base approximately 4.17 million larger than Bharti Airtel’s in Gujarat.

Vi Adds More Connections Than Airtel

Bharti Airtel added 90,909 wireless connections in Gujarat during June, compared with Vi’s addition of 111,335 connections. This means Vi added 20,426 more wireless connections than Airtel during the month.

The figures give Vi a combination of subscriber scale and continued additions in Gujarat. Its registered wireless base in the circle has now crossed 20 million, while its monthly additions remained ahead of Airtel in June.