iQOO Z11 5G Launched in India: Price and Specifications

iQOO has just launched the iQOO Z11 5G in India. This is a new smartphone from the brand which will be available for users to buy soon. The iQOO Z11 5G will likely be the only major smartphone launch for the remainder of the 2026. With the new iQOO Z11 5G, you will get to see a large display, a 50MP shooter at the bacck, and a large 7000mAh battery with fast-charging support. Let us take a look at the complete list of iQOO Z11 5G price and specifications in India.

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iQOO Z11 5G Price in India

iQOO Z11 5G has launched in multiple memory variants including 6GB + 128GB for Rs 34,999, 8GB + 128GB for Rs 39,999 and 8GB + 256GB for Rs 44,999, respectively. There is also one more variant with 12GB of RAM and 256GB of internal storage priced at Rs 49,999. As part of the launch offers, the iQOO Z11 will be available with a discount of Rs 3,000 with select bank cards. Further, the users purchasing this smartphone will also get a coupon worth Rs 1,000. The device will go on sale in India starting August 25, 2026, at 12 PM IST.

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iQOO Z11 5G Specifications in India

iQOO Z11 5G has a 6.83-inch 1.5K 3D curved AMOLED screen with support for 144Hz refresh rate and 2000nits of high brightness mode (HBM). The phone will run on Android 16 based OriginOS 6 out of the box. The device is confirmed to get tthree years of OS upgrades and five years of security updates. The smartphone is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 7500 Turbo SoC coupled with up to 12GB of LPDDR4x RAM and up to 256GB of UFS 3.1 internal storage.