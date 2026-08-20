BSNL Entry-Level Prepaid Recharge Plans for Mobile Services in August 2026

If you are someone who loves BSNL’s Indigenous 4G Technology network, quality services, and customer experience, and finds plans from private telecom operators expensive, these plans may be worth considering to stay connected and experience Digital India services.
This article documents the telco’s entry-level prepaid plans, their key benefits, validity periods, and effective per-day costs as of this writing.
4. BSNL Rs 153 Prepaid Recharge Plan
Pack Type: Plan Voucher (PV)
Core Benefits: Unlimited voice calls, 100 SMS/day, and unlimited data (1GB/day at high speed, after which the speed is restricted to 40 Kbps; total 24GB)
Validity: 24 days
Effective Per-Day Pricing: Approx. Rs 6.38
5. BSNL Rs 197 Prepaid Recharge Plan
Pack Type: Plan Voucher (PV)
Core Benefits: 300 minutes of voice calls, 100 SMS total, and unlimited data (speed restricted to 40 Kbps after 5GB total data)
Validity: 35 days
Effective Per-Day Pricing: Approx. Rs 5.63
6. BSNL Rs 219 Prepaid Recharge Plan
Pack Type: Plan Voucher (PV)
Core Benefits: Unlimited voice calls, 100 SMS/day, and unlimited data (2GB/day at high speed, after which the speed is restricted to 40 Kbps)
Validity: 28 days
Effective Per-Day Pricing: Approx. Rs 7.82
Note: Previously Rs 199, this plan offers Unlimited voice, 2GB high-speed data per day, and may be apt for those heavy data users who can’t afford 2GB plans from private operators.
BSNL Rs 199 Plan: BSNL Rs 199 Recharge vs Bill Plan: Which Plan Offers Better Value?
7. BSNL Rs 225 Prepaid Recharge Plan
Pack Type: Special Tariff Voucher (STV), BSNL Silver Jubliee Plan
Core Benefits: Unlimited voice calls, 100 SMS/day, and unlimited data (2.5GB/day at high speed, after which the speed is restricted to 40 Kbps)
Validity: 28 days
Effective Per-Day Pricing: Approx. Rs 8.04
8. BSNL Rs 228 Prepaid Recharge Plan
Pack Type: Special Tariff Voucher (STV)
Core Benefits: Unlimited voice calls, 100 SMS/day, and unlimited data (2GB/day at high speed, after which the speed is reduced to 40 Kbps)
Validity: 1 month (recharge on the same date every month)
Effective Per-Day Pricing: Varies by month length (Approx. Rs 7.35 to Rs 8.14)
9. BSNL Rs 319 Prepaid Recharge Plan
Pack Type: Special Tariff Voucher (STV)
Core Benefits: Unlimited voice calls, 300 SMS total, and unlimited data (speed reduced to 40 kbps after 10GB total data)
Validity: 60 days
Effective Per-Day Pricing: Approx. Rs 5.32
10. BSNL Rs 439 Prepaid Recharge Plan
Pack Type: Special Tariff Voucher (STV), Voice Pack,
Core Benefits: Unlimited voice calls (Local/STD) any-net in Home LSA and national roaming including MTNL network in Mumbai and Delhi and 300 SMS total (no data included)
Validity: 80 days
Effective Per-Day Pricing: Approx. Rs 5.49
11. BSNL Rs 897 Prepaid Recharge Plan
Pack Type: Plan Voucher (PV)
Core Benefits: Unlimited voice calls, 100 SMS/day, and unlimited data (speed reduced to 40 Kbps after 24GB total data)
Validity: 165 days
Effective Per-Day Pricing: Approx. Rs 5.44
12. BSNL Rs 1499 Prepaid Recharge Plan
Pack Type: Plan Voucher (PV)
Core Benefits: Unlimited voice calls, 100 SMS/day, and unlimited data with speed reduced to 40 kbps after 32GB total data
Validity: 300 days
Effective Per-Day Pricing: Approx. Rs 5.00
Note: According to BSNL, after the plan validity expires, incoming calls and SMS services will remain available for 7 days (Grace Period 1).
Conclusion
BSNL’s entry-level prepaid plans offer a wide range of options for users with different calling and data requirements. From the Rs 99 plan for short-term connectivity to the Rs 1,499 plan for long-term users, there are several choices across different validity periods and usage patterns.
For users who primarily need calling, plans such as the Rs 99 and Rs 439 options may be worth considering, while data-heavy users can look at plans offering daily high-speed data. Meanwhile, the longer-validity plans can be useful for those who want to avoid frequent recharges and keep their BSNL connection active for an extended period.
Overall, BSNL’s prepaid portfolio remains an option for users looking for affordable voice, SMS, and data benefits, particularly those who cannot afford the higher recharge costs of private telecom operators. However, plan benefits and availability can change, so users should verify the latest details on BSNL’s official channels before recharging.
Which of the above BSNL plans would you pick for your next recharge? Let us know by tagging @TelecomTalk on X.
If you are a customer of India’s leading telecom operators, Reliance Jio, Bharti Airtel or Vodafone Idea (Vi), we have covered similar plans from these operators as well. Do check them out using the links below.
Also in the Affordable Plan 2026 Series:
Airtel Entry-Level Plans: Airtel Entry-Level Unlimited Plans for Prepaid Users in August 2026
Jio Value Plans: Reliance Jio Value Plans Offering Affordable Options for Prepaid Services in August 2026
Vi Combo Plans: Vodafone Idea Combo Validity Plans in August 2026: Full List and Benefits
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