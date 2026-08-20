BSNL Entry-Level Prepaid Recharge Plans for Mobile Services in August 2026

State-owned telecom operator Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited (BSNL) offers some of the cheapest entry-level prepaid plans for users seeking voice, SMS, and data benefits. Some plans come with daily data allowances, while others offer bulk data. The plans start at Rs 99 and go up to Rs 1,499, with validity periods ranging from 14 days to 300 days.

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If you are someone who loves BSNL’s Indigenous 4G Technology network, quality services, and customer experience, and finds plans from private telecom operators expensive, these plans may be worth considering to stay connected and experience Digital India services.

This article documents the telco’s entry-level prepaid plans, their key benefits, validity periods, and effective per-day costs as of this writing.

BSNL Entry-Level Prepaid Recharge Plans

1. BSNL Rs 99 Prepaid Recharge Plan

Pack Type: Special Tariff Voucher (STV)

Core Benefits: Unlimited voice calls (Local/STD) in Home LSA and National roaming including Mumbai and Delhi and unlimited data (speed reduced to 40 kbps after 50MB total data)

Validity: 14 days

Effective Per-Day Pricing: Approx. Rs 7.07

2. BSNL Rs 107 Prepaid Recharge Plan

Pack Type: Plan Voucher (PV)

Core Benefits: Unlimited data with speed reduced to 40 Kbps after 3GB free data + 200 minutes of free voice calls (any net local/STD/roaming including MTNL network)

Validity: 20 days

Effective Per-Day Pricing: Approx. Rs 5.35

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3. BSNL Rs 147 Prepaid Recharge Plan

Pack Type: Special Tariff Voucher (STV)

Core Benefits: Unlimited local/STD/Roaming voice calls and unlimited data (speed reduced to 40 kbps after 5GB total data)

Validity: 24 days

Effective Per-Day Pricing: Approx. Rs 6.13