Ask Proxy Makes AI Easier to Understand for Seniors

Artificial intelligence assistants are becoming part of everyday life, but people unfamiliar with AI applications and prompts can find it difficult to get started. Ask Proxy brings an AI assistant directly to users via regular text messages.

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Key Highlights Ask Proxy brings an all-new AI assistant to users through regular text messages.

This new AI assistant provides easy access, especially for older adults, including those over 65.

The assistant can also help with recipes, travel planning, gifts, appointments, and many everyday tasks.

AI Assistant Makes AI Easier for Seniors

Ask Proxy is designed for older adults, including those aged 65 and older, who want to use AI without learning complex prompting or switching applications. To get started, users save Proxy’s number and send a simple ‘Start’ message.

When setting up the system, users share details about their interests, preferences, and daily routines.

An optional calendar connection enables the assistant to provide more personalized reminders and suggestions.

Once set up, Proxy functions like a normal contact. Users can ask questions by text and get help with planning holidays, choosing gifts, finding recipes, and answering everyday questions.

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The service also accepts photos and voice messages, giving users more ways to interact with the assistant.

An unusual feature of Proxy is its ability to initiate conversations. Instead of requiring users to send a prompt, the assistant uses their information and calendar details to suggest actions or reminders.

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For instance, Proxy reminds a person about an upcoming birthday, suggests getting ready for an event, or assists with organizing arrangements for a forthcoming appointment.