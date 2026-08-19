Airtel Entry-Level Unlimited Plans for Prepaid Users in August 2026

India’s leading telecom operator, Bharti Airtel, offers a range of entry-level unlimited prepaid plans catering to users seeking affordable voice, data, and SMS benefits. The plans start at Rs 199 and extend to Rs 2,249, with validity ranging from 28 days to one year. Some of these plans come with voice and SMS benefits, while others include a fixed high-speed data allowance along with voice and SMS benefits, depending on the price of the plan. Those who don’t need heavy data usage or cannot afford higher-value daily data plans can recharge with these Airtel prepaid plans to stay connected to mobile services.
This article documents the telco’s entry-level unlimited prepaid plans, their key benefits, validity, effective per-day cost, and OTT benefits, if any, as of this writing.
Airtel Entry-Level Unlimited Plans for Prepaid Users
1. Airtel Rs 199 Plan
Plan Type: Unlimited Plan, Truly Unlimited Plan Core Benefits: Unlimited Local, STD and Roaming voice calls, 2GB High-Speed Data, along with 100 SMS Per Day (post-limit charges: Re 1 local / Rs 1.5 STD per SMS; data tariff post-quota completion charged at 50p/MB). Validity: 28 Days Subscriptions and Special Offer Benefits: Adobe Express Premium (12 Months free benefit worth around Rs 4,000), The Safe Network (fraud link blocking and real-time alerts on SPAM calls, SMS and suspicious bank OTPs), Free hellotunes for you (set any one tune every 30 days for free), and Airtel Xstream Play (Free content: movies, shows and LIVE TV channels including SonyLiv free version, Amazon MX player, Chana Jor, Runn TV). Effective Per Day Pricing: Rs 7.11
2. Airtel Rs 219 Plan
Plan Type: Unlimited Plan, Truly Unlimited Plan Core Benefits: Unlimited Local, STD and Roaming voice calls, 3GB High-Speed Data, along with 300 SMS total (100 per day limit; post-limit charges: Re 1 local / Rs 1.5 STD per SMS; data tariff post-quota completion charged at 50p/MB). Validity: 28 Days Subscriptions and Special Offer Benefits: Adobe Express Premium (12 Months free benefit worth around Rs 4,000), The Safe Network (fraud link blocking and real-time alerts on SPAM calls, SMS and suspicious bank OTPs), Free hellotunes for you (set any one tune every 30 days for free), and Airtel Xstream Play (Free content: movies, shows and LIVE TV channels including SonyLiv free version, Amazon MX player, Chana Jor, Runn TV). Effective Per Day Pricing: Rs 7.82
Plan Type: Unlimited Plan, Truly Unlimited Plan, Voice and SMS Only Plan, Feature Phone Plan Core Benefits: Unlimited Local, STD and Roaming voice calls, 900 SMS total (post-limit charges: Re 1 local / Rs 1.5 STD per SMS). Note: This plan does not bundle bulk/daily data. Validity: 84 Days Subscriptions and Special Offer Benefits: Adobe Express Premium (12 Months free benefit worth around Rs 4,000), The Safe Network (fraud link blocking and real-time alerts on SPAM calls, SMS and suspicious bank OTPs), and Free hellotunes for you (set any one tune every 30 days for free). Effective Per Day Pricing: Rs 5.58
4. Airtel Rs 489 Plan
Plan Type: Unlimited Plan, Truly Unlimited Plan Core Benefits: Unlimited Local, STD and Roaming voice calls, 6GB High-Speed Data, along with 600 SMS total (post-limit charges: Re 1 local / Rs 1.5 STD per SMS; data tariff post-quota completion charged at 50p/MB). Validity: 77 Days Subscriptions and Special Offer Benefits: Adobe Express Premium (12 Months free benefit worth around Rs 4,000), The Safe Network (fraud link blocking and real-time alerts on SPAM calls, SMS and suspicious bank OTPs), Free hellotunes for you (set any one tune every 30 days for free), and Airtel Xstream Play (Free content: movies, shows and LIVE TV channels including SonyLiv free version, Amazon MX player, Chana Jor, Runn TV). Effective Per Day Pricing: Rs 6.35
5. Airtel Rs 548 Plan
Plan Type: Unlimited Plan, Truly Unlimited Plan Core Benefits: Unlimited Local, STD and Roaming voice calls, 7GB High-Speed Data, along with 900 SMS total (post-limit charges: Re 1 local / Rs 1.5 STD per SMS; data tariff post-quota completion charged at 50p/MB). Validity: 84 Days Subscriptions and Special Offer Benefits: Adobe Express Premium (12 Months free benefit worth around Rs 4,000), The Safe Network (fraud link blocking and real-time alerts on SPAM calls, SMS and suspicious bank OTPs), Free hellotunes for you (set any one tune every 30 days for free), and Airtel Xstream Play (Free content: movies, shows and LIVE TV channels including SonyLiv free version, Amazon MX player, Chana Jor, Runn TV). Effective Per Day Pricing: Rs 6.52
6. Airtel Rs 1849 Plan
Plan Type: Unlimited Plan, Truly Unlimited Plan, Voice and SMS Only Plan, Feature Phone Plan Core Benefits: Unlimited Local, STD and Roaming voice calls, 3600 SMS total (post-limit charges: Re 1 local / Rs 1.5 STD per SMS). Note: This plan does not bundle data. Validity: 365 Days Subscriptions and Special Offer Benefits: Adobe Express Premium (12 Months free benefit worth around Rs 4,000), The Safe Network (fraud link blocking and real-time alerts on SPAM calls, SMS and suspicious bank OTPs), and Free hellotunes for you (set any one tune every 30 days for free). Effective Per Day Pricing: Rs 5.07
7. Airtel Rs 2249 Plan
Plan Type: Unlimited Plan Core Benefits: Unlimited Local, STD and Roaming voice calls, 30GB High-Speed Data, along with 3600 SMS total (post-limit charges: Re 1 local / Rs 1.5 STD per SMS; data tariff post-quota completion charged at 50p/MB).
Validity: 365 Days Subscriptions and Special Offer Benefits: Adobe Express Premium (12 Months free benefit worth around Rs 4,000), The Safe Network (fraud link blocking and real-time alerts on SPAM calls, SMS and suspicious bank OTPs), Free hellotunes for you (set any one tune every 30 days for free), and Airtel Xstream Play (Free content: movies, shows and LIVE TV channels including SonyLiv free version, Amazon MX player, Chana Jor, Runn TV). Effective Per Day Pricing: Rs 6.16
Conclusion
Overall, Bharti Airtel offers around seven prepaid plans, including voice- and SMS-only plans as well as voice, SMS, and fixed-data plans. The data, where bundled with the plans, can be used on any network, including 2G, 4G, or 5G. Based on the listed prices and validity, the Rs 1,849 plan has the lowest effective daily cost at about Rs 5.07, while the Rs 2,249 annual plan offers the broadest data allowance.
Which of the above Airtel plans would you pick for your next recharge? Let us know by tagging @TelecomTalk on X.
If you are a customer of India’s leading telecom operators, Reliance Jio or Vodafone Idea (Vi), we have covered similar plans from these operators as well. Do check them out using the links below.