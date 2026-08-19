Airtel Entry-Level Unlimited Plans for Prepaid Users in August 2026

India’s leading telecom operator, Bharti Airtel, offers a range of entry-level unlimited prepaid plans catering to users seeking affordable voice, data, and SMS benefits. The plans start at Rs 199 and extend to Rs 2,249, with validity ranging from 28 days to one year. Some of these plans come with voice and SMS benefits, while others include a fixed high-speed data allowance along with voice and SMS benefits, depending on the price of the plan. Those who don’t need heavy data usage or cannot afford higher-value daily data plans can recharge with these Airtel prepaid plans to stay connected to mobile services.

Make Telecom Talk My Trusted Source

My Trusted Source



Also Read: Airtel Daily Data Unlimited Plans Now Start at 2GB Per Day for Prepaid Users

This article documents the telco’s entry-level unlimited prepaid plans, their key benefits, validity, effective per-day cost, and OTT benefits, if any, as of this writing.

Airtel Entry-Level Unlimited Plans for Prepaid Users

1. Airtel Rs 199 Plan

Plan Type: Unlimited Plan, Truly Unlimited Plan

Core Benefits: Unlimited Local, STD and Roaming voice calls, 2GB High-Speed Data, along with 100 SMS Per Day (post-limit charges: Re 1 local / Rs 1.5 STD per SMS; data tariff post-quota completion charged at 50p/MB).

Validity: 28 Days

Subscriptions and Special Offer Benefits: Adobe Express Premium (12 Months free benefit worth around Rs 4,000), The Safe Network (fraud link blocking and real-time alerts on SPAM calls, SMS and suspicious bank OTPs), Free hellotunes for you (set any one tune every 30 days for free), and Airtel Xstream Play (Free content: movies, shows and LIVE TV channels including SonyLiv free version, Amazon MX player, Chana Jor, Runn TV).

Effective Per Day Pricing: Rs 7.11