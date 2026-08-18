UPI Is a National Achievement Built by Indians, for Indians: Government

The Government of India has reiterated that the Unified Payments Interface (UPI) will remain free for citizens, dismissing concerns that recent proposed changes to the Payment and Settlement Systems Act could lead to charges on everyday transactions. The government clarified that consumers will not face transaction charges and that all person-to-person (P2P) UPI transactions will continue to remain free. “As and when Merchant Discount Rate (MDR) charges are introduced, they will apply only to a limited set of merchant transactions, above a certain threshold, at a nominal rate, far lower than debit or credit card MDRs,” said an official statement from the Ministry of Finance dated August 08, 2026.

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The government also stressed that the vast majority of merchant transactions on UPI will continue to remain free.

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Amendment aimed at long-term sustainability

The government said the recent amendment to the Payment and Settlement Systems Act (PSS Act) is an enabling provision intended to strengthen UPI’s long-term sustainability, technological capabilities and resilience against emerging risks, rather than a move to impose charges on ordinary users.

With UPI transaction volumes rising sharply, the government said continued investments are required in cybersecurity, fraud prevention, infrastructure and technological upgrades. “It is necessary to increase competition by encouraging more companies to expand their operations, which requires a self-sustaining revenue model,” it said.

The government maintained that dependence on subsidies alone would not be viable for the next phase of UPI’s growth and that a balanced framework is needed to keep the digital payments ecosystem robust, inclusive and future-ready.