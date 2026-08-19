Will Jio Rs 300 Prime Membership Actually Save You Money

Reliance Jio recently introduced the Rs 300 subscription for Jio Prime. The premise of this membership is that it will keep the tariffs same for the Prime users, even if it moves up in the near future. For example, if you are a Prime member, and you have been recharging with a plan worth Rs 500. Even if this plan now goes up in price in the coming future, you will continue to pay Rs 500 only for this plan. To get this price protection for one year, the customer will have to pay Rs 300. Jio has said that Prime members will continue to pay older tariffs till September 5, 2027.

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However, as a consumer, will you really end up saving money after paying Rs 300? Here’s how it would look like.

Reliance Jio Will Likely End Up Help You Saving Money with Jio Prime, Here’s How

One of the Jio plans which is heavily recharged by the consumers is the Rs 799 plan by the non-5G users, and the Rs 899 plan by the 5G users. Both these plans more or less give the same service validity of three months. Historically, every year since 2018, telcos have been raising the tariffs of the plans by more than 15% whenever they have done it. We expect a tariff hike of about 15-20% yet again, whenever the next hike comes.

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So this would mean, with a 15% hike, that the Rs 799 plan would go up to Rs 940, and the Rs 899 plan would go up to Rs 1060. Now, this is the base figure that we are talking about. The hike could be of 20% as well. So you would end up paying Rs 140 more for the Rs 799 plan, and Rs 160 more for the Rs 899 plan. You will need to recharge at least 5 times on average with these plans to keep the SIM and benefits active in a one year period. So that would mean, you will pay Rs 140 x 5 = Rs 700 more the Rs 799 plan for a year after the tariff hike, and Rs 800 more for a year for the Rs 899 plan.