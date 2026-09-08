Jio Satellites to Go to Space for Test in September 2027

In exactly a year from now, Reliance Jio, India’s largest telecom operator, will make its move to go to space. The company has already been filing applications for the approvals and getting the necessary licenses over the last few years. Now, Jio has filed an application with the ITU (International Telecommunications Union) to secure slots for its satellites to be sent to space. Jio wants to send a few test satellites to space first in September 2027. Through this test, Jio will check things like software, hardware, and functioning of other tech to optimise the experience before going for a mass deployment.

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Jio Planning a 1600 Satellite Constellation

Reliance Jio plans to deploy over 1600 satellites in total to complete its constellation. However, this will take plenty of time, almost a decade from now. By 2030, Jio plans to deploy around 400-450 satellites, an ET report said citing sources that did not want to be named. Jio has also received its approval from the Indian National Space Promotion and Authorisation Centre (IN-SPACe). This is the regulatory body for satcom (satellite communications) and other activites in space in India.

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Through the satellites, Jio wants to connect the underserved regions with high-speed broadband access. As per the report, the satellites which Jio will send up to the space will be able to offer 100-150 Gbps throughput per satellite. Once the constellation is complete, it will mean a total throughput of 4-4.8 Tbps. This is higher in comparison to that of Starlink, which has applied for 600 Gbps throughput and Amazon Leo, which has applied for over 3 Tbps throughput constellation over India.