ASUS India to Launch New Vivobook 14 and Vivobook 16 Lineup

ASUS is soon going to launch a new laptops in India. These will be the Vivobook 16 and Vivobook 14 laptops. The Vivobook 16 will have two laptops – standard Vivobook 16 and Vivobook S16. The other laptops will be the Vivobook 14 Flip, Vivobook S14 Flip, and the Vivobook S14. These laptops will be powered by the AMD, Intel, and Snapdragon processors. ASUS has also confirmed that the Vivbook lineup will launch in India in just a few days. It will come with 2 years of extended warranty and three years of accidental damage protection worth Rs 5,999 at just Rs 99. The offer is designed to give users purchasing the new Vivobooks peace of mind.

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ASUS New Vivobooks Launch Date

ASUS will launch the new Vivobooks in India on September 16, 2026, at 12 PM. ASUS has already made the microsite of these new laptops live. So you can now go and take a look at them. They will come with premium metallic design and would work for more than 38 hours in a single charge.

ASUS Vivbook S16 and S14 will be thin and come with several functionalities. Their design and first look can be seen on the microsite itself. There are older variants still available on the website of the company. The Vivobooks are premium laptops geared for professionals looking to maximise their productivity.

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The new Vivobooks launching will come with Copilot + PC and will feature US military grade durability. There will be support for Type-C charging, with which the laptops will be able to charge up to 60% in just 49 minutes. There will be several options, and you can choose up to Qualcomm Snapdragon X with 45 TOPS. There will be also options from Intel (up Intel Core Ultra 7 Series 3 with 49 TOPS), and AMD (up to AMD Ryzen AI 7 400 series with 50 TOPS).