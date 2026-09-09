Apple Event Later Today: How to Watch iPhone 18 Pro Launch in India

If you are in India, you will have to watch the Apple Event at night. The new Apple Event will see the launch of new products such as iPhones, Watch, possibly new AirPods, and a Watch Ultra. But the most exciting launch would be the iPhone Duo or iPhone Ultra. This will be the company’s first foldable. There will be many things to look for. Apple will not only launch new devices, but also things such as the chips that are powering them. To watch the live event for free, just read below.

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Apple Event: How to Watch in India, What Time will it Start

Apple Event will start in India at 10:30 PM IST. It will be livestreamed directly from the Apple Park in California. The live event will be streamed through the website of Apple as well as its social media channels. The best way to watch it would be to do it from the YouTube channel of the company. You will be able to watch the live stream. Do not worry if you miss out on it. Apple always publishes its launch event for the world to see later.

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Of course, even at TelecomTalk we would be covering the launch event live. So stay tuned for the official product details, their price, and whatever is coming to the market which is new from Apple.

Apple is calling the upcoming new launch event “Surprise and Shine”. The surprise is definitely the foldable. If there is anything else as well, that would definitely be a big surprise. The A20 Pro chip is something we will have a keen focus on. It will be Apple’s first 2nm chip reportedly, and it could come with the best performance any Apple chip has ever produced. Of course, then there will also be the C2 modem from Apple which will boost the connectivity experience for the users.