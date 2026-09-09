Apple iPhone Duo Launch Today: 5 Major Features Expected
Cupertino giant Apple’s long-awaited “Surprise and Shine” event is set for today. We will see the first-ever foldable iPhone, the Apple iPhone Duo, launching with five major features: design, processor, iOS software, Face ID support, and Apple Pencil support. Here is all we know so far:
Cupertino giant Apple is just hours away from announcing its first-ever iPhone foldable, which, according to prominent Apple tipster Mark Gurman, will be called the Apple iPhone Duo. This name recalls the launch of Microsoft’s first foldable, the Microsoft Surface Duo. As Apple prepares for its launch, we have new insider information about the first iPhone fold. Leaks suggest Apple might bring top-of-the-line hardware with the A20 Pro chipset and a foldable display.
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Key Highlights
Apple Event 2026, Surprise and Shine Event, is set for today, where we will see the next-generation iPhones: the iPhone 18, iPhone 18 Pro, and iPhone 18 Pro Max, along with the first-ever foldable iPhone, the iPhone Duo, plus Apple Watch Series 12 and Apple Watch Ultra 4.
The Apple iPhone Duo 5G will get upgrades in design, software, hinge, processor, and Apple Pencil.
The Apple iPhone Duo 5G will launch under new leadership, with Apple’s CEO John Ternus leading today’s Surprise and Shine Apple launch event.
It will have wider dimensions, similar to those of the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 8 5G, launched in August 2026. Ahead of the launch, here are the top 5 features expected in the iPhone Duo 5G smartphone this year.
The iPhone Duo will compete with other smartphone foldables like the Galaxy Z Fold 8 and Motorola Razr foldables, and give customers an alternative to Apple’s OS; here are 5 major features expected to make their way to the iPhone Duo 5G.
Other smartphone makers, like Samsung, took years to improve their internal folding display hinges, but Apple seems to have taken its time with research and development. Leaks suggest the Apple iPhone Duo 5G, which might be called the iPhone Ultra foldable, will get a Liquid Hinge.
This will offer an almost creaseless inner 7.8-inch display with an LTPO+ OLED panel and a 120Hz refresh rate. The outside will feature a 5.5-inch display with a 120Hz refresh rate.
2. World’s Fastest Apple Processor with Upgraded Modem
Apple’s next-generation processor will power the iPhone Duo 2026 foldable. This A20 Pro chipset will use the latest 2nm TSMC manufacturing process, and leaks suggest it will follow the same 2+4 CPU design model with 2 Everest cores and 4 Sawtooth cores.
Apple will also likely upgrade the power-efficient cores to 8MP L2 cache from 6MP in the A19 Pro chipset, while the performance cores will keep the same 16MP L2 cache.
This year’s A20 Pro chipset will focus on performance and efficiency upgrades, so you’ll get power-packed performance with improved efficiency and longer battery life.
On the performance side, we speculate the A20 Pro chipset’s AnTuTu 11 score could exceed 3 million points, up from the current 2.5 million for the A19 Pro chipset.
For efficiency, the A20 Pro’s 2 nm manufacturing process, built in a Wafer-Level Multi-Chip Module package, will offer better out-of-the-box efficiency than last year’s A19 Pro chipset, built on the 3nm N3p process.
According to Apple tipster Mark Gumran at Bloomberg, reports suggest the Apple iPhone Duo Foldable will be among the first iPhones to support Apple Pencil outside Apple’s iPads. However, customers will likely have to buy the Apple Pencil separately.
4. Revamped iOS 27 for Foldable
Beyond the usual iOS updates, Apple might adjust the system for the iPhone Duo 5G or iPhone Fold 5G so that its apps support wider aspect ratios.
We can expect this change in Apple native apps from launch. For other apps, especially Instagram, Facebook, TikTok, and WhatsApp, you should be able to use them without problems on the outer display. For the inner display, we will have to wait and see if Apple can support a wider version of these apps.
For foldable-related gestures, we can expect single-hand usage features with the iPhone Duo smartphone. We will have to wait for the Apple Surprise and Shine event to confirm.
Rather than adding two Face ID sensors for the inner and outer displays, Apple is considering reducing the size of the dynamic islands on both displays and replacing the sensor with the older Touch ID sensor, which would be added to the power button. This will bring back the nostalgia of using Touch ID.
These are among the five major upgrades expected with the Apple iPhone Duo foldable phone launching today.
Apple iPhone Duo – Launch Price
Leaks suggest the upcoming iPhone Duo’s starting price for 256GB storage could be around $2,000 in the U.S., which is about Rs 2,00,000 in India.
The top-end model with 2TB storage could be priced at $3,000, roughly Rs 2,85,000 in India.
Leaks suggest that after today’s launch, the iPhone Duo 5G will likely go on sale starting in October. The iPhone 18 models and Apple Watch Series 12, including the Watch Ultra, will likely go on sale this week.
Are you excited for Apple’s Surprise and Shine Event?
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FAQs
What is the Apple iPhone Duo?
The Apple iPhone Duo is reportedly the name of Apple's first foldable iPhone. The device is expected to feature a large, foldable inner display, a conventional outer display, and premium hardware.
When will the Apple iPhone Duo launch?
Apple is expected to unveil the iPhone Duo during its September 2026 launch event, alongside the iPhone 18 series and other new Apple products.
What are the expected features of the Apple iPhone Duo?
The Apple iPhone Duo is expected to feature a foldable OLED display and a new hinge design. It will include the A20 Pro chipset, Apple Pencil support, a foldable-optimised version of iOS 27, and potentially Touch ID instead of Face ID.
When will the Apple iPhone Duo go on sale
According to current leaks, the iPhone Duo could go on sale in October 2026 after its expected September announcement. Apple has not confirmed the retail date.
Will the iPhone Duo compete with Samsung Galaxy Z Fold phones?
Yes. Apple's foldable iPhone would compete with premium book-style foldables like Samsung's Galaxy Z Fold series and other flagship foldable smartphones.