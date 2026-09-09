Apple iPhone Duo Launch Today: 5 Major Features Expected

Cupertino giant Apple is just hours away from announcing its first-ever iPhone foldable, which, according to prominent Apple tipster Mark Gurman, will be called the Apple iPhone Duo. This name recalls the launch of Microsoft’s first foldable, the Microsoft Surface Duo. As Apple prepares for its launch, we have new insider information about the first iPhone fold. Leaks suggest Apple might bring top-of-the-line hardware with the A20 Pro chipset and a foldable display.

iPhone Ultra to Not Feature Support for this

It will have wider dimensions, similar to those of the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 8 5G, launched in August 2026. Ahead of the launch, here are the top 5 features expected in the iPhone Duo 5G smartphone this year.

Also Read: Apple iPhone 18 Pro Max Launch: 5 Major Upgrades Expected

Apple iPhone Duo 5G will be the first foldable in the lineup, launching under new Apple CEO John Ternus, who took charge after Tim Cook on September 1, 2026.

At John’s first launch event, we will see a range of Apple products, including the next-generation iPhone 18 models: the standard iPhone 18, iPhone 18 Pro, and iPhone 18 Pro Max.

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Alongside the new foldable iPhone Duo, Apple will also offer the next-generation Apple Watch Series 12, Apple Watch Ultra 4, and Home products like the new HomePod Mini.

The iPhone Duo will compete with other smartphone foldables like the Galaxy Z Fold 8 and Motorola Razr foldables, and give customers an alternative to Apple’s OS; here are 5 major features expected to make their way to the iPhone Duo 5G.

Also Read: Apple iPhone 17 5G Price Cut: Buy Now or Wait for iPhone 18?

1. Liquid Metal Hinge

Other smartphone makers, like Samsung, took years to improve their internal folding display hinges, but Apple seems to have taken its time with research and development. Leaks suggest the Apple iPhone Duo 5G, which might be called the iPhone Ultra foldable, will get a Liquid Hinge.

This will offer an almost creaseless inner 7.8-inch display with an LTPO+ OLED panel and a 120Hz refresh rate. The outside will feature a 5.5-inch display with a 120Hz refresh rate.

2. World’s Fastest Apple Processor with Upgraded Modem

Apple’s next-generation processor will power the iPhone Duo 2026 foldable. This A20 Pro chipset will use the latest 2nm TSMC manufacturing process, and leaks suggest it will follow the same 2+4 CPU design model with 2 Everest cores and 4 Sawtooth cores.

Apple will also likely upgrade the power-efficient cores to 8MP L2 cache from 6MP in the A19 Pro chipset, while the performance cores will keep the same 16MP L2 cache.

This year’s A20 Pro chipset will focus on performance and efficiency upgrades, so you’ll get power-packed performance with improved efficiency and longer battery life.

On the performance side, we speculate the A20 Pro chipset’s AnTuTu 11 score could exceed 3 million points, up from the current 2.5 million for the A19 Pro chipset.

For efficiency, the A20 Pro’s 2 nm manufacturing process, built in a Wafer-Level Multi-Chip Module package, will offer better out-of-the-box efficiency than last year’s A19 Pro chipset, built on the 3nm N3p process.

Also Read: Apple September 9 Event: iPhone 18 Pro, Foldable iPhone Ultra and More Expected

3. Support for Apple Pencil

According to Apple tipster Mark Gumran at Bloomberg, reports suggest the Apple iPhone Duo Foldable will be among the first iPhones to support Apple Pencil outside Apple’s iPads. However, customers will likely have to buy the Apple Pencil separately.

4. Revamped iOS 27 for Foldable

Beyond the usual iOS updates, Apple might adjust the system for the iPhone Duo 5G or iPhone Fold 5G so that its apps support wider aspect ratios.

We can expect this change in Apple native apps from launch. For other apps, especially Instagram, Facebook, TikTok, and WhatsApp, you should be able to use them without problems on the outer display. For the inner display, we will have to wait and see if Apple can support a wider version of these apps.

For foldable-related gestures, we can expect single-hand usage features with the iPhone Duo smartphone. We will have to wait for the Apple Surprise and Shine event to confirm.

Also Read: Apple Event Later Today: How to Watch iPhone 18 Pro Launch in India

5. Apple Might Skip Face ID Support

Rather than adding two Face ID sensors for the inner and outer displays, Apple is considering reducing the size of the dynamic islands on both displays and replacing the sensor with the older Touch ID sensor, which would be added to the power button. This will bring back the nostalgia of using Touch ID.

These are among the five major upgrades expected with the Apple iPhone Duo foldable phone launching today.

Apple iPhone Duo – Launch Price

Leaks suggest the upcoming iPhone Duo’s starting price for 256GB storage could be around $2,000 in the U.S., which is about Rs 2,00,000 in India.

The top-end model with 2TB storage could be priced at $3,000, roughly Rs 2,85,000 in India.

Leaks suggest that after today’s launch, the iPhone Duo 5G will likely go on sale starting in October. The iPhone 18 models and Apple Watch Series 12, including the Watch Ultra, will likely go on sale this week.

Are you excited for Apple’s Surprise and Shine Event?

Image Credits: Saurav, F9AIX, codez

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