Apple iPhone Duo Launch Today: 5 Major Features Expected

Cupertino giant Apple is just hours away from announcing its first-ever iPhone foldable, which, according to prominent Apple tipster Mark Gurman, will be called the Apple iPhone Duo. This name recalls the launch of Microsoft’s first foldable, the Microsoft Surface Duo. As Apple prepares for its launch, we have new insider information about the first iPhone fold. Leaks suggest Apple might bring top-of-the-line hardware with the A20 Pro chipset and a foldable display.

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Key Highlights

  • Apple Event 2026, Surprise and Shine Event, is set for today, where we will see the next-generation iPhones: the iPhone 18, iPhone 18 Pro, and iPhone 18 Pro Max, along with the first-ever foldable iPhone, the iPhone Duo, plus Apple Watch Series 12 and Apple Watch Ultra 4.
  • The Apple iPhone Duo 5G will get upgrades in design, software, hinge, processor, and Apple Pencil.
  • The Apple iPhone Duo 5G will launch under new leadership, with Apple’s CEO John Ternus leading today’s Surprise and Shine Apple launch event.

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It will have wider dimensions, similar to those of the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 8 5G, launched in August 2026. Ahead of the launch, here are the top 5 features expected in the iPhone Duo 5G smartphone this year.

Also Read: Apple iPhone 18 Pro Max Launch: 5 Major Upgrades Expected

Apple iPhone Duo – Top 5 Major Features Expected

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Apple iPhone Duo 5G will be the first foldable in the lineup, launching under new Apple CEO John Ternus, who took charge after Tim Cook on September 1, 2026.

At John’s first launch event, we will see a range of Apple products, including the next-generation iPhone 18 models: the standard iPhone 18, iPhone 18 Pro, and iPhone 18 Pro Max.