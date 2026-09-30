Indian edtech startup Arivihan has raised $10 million to expand its AI-powered tutoring platform across India. The company plans to strengthen its AI and vernacular-language capabilities while expanding into more states and CBSE education.

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Key Highlights Arivihan has raised $10 million in Series A funding.

Accel and Prosus Ventures co-led the round.

The startup plans to expand its AI tutoring platform across India.

Arivihan Raises $10 Million for AI Tutoring

The edtech startup Arivihan has raised $10 million in Series A, funding to expand its AI-powered tutoring platform and strengthen its presence in India’s cities.

Existing investors Accel and Prosus Ventures co‑led the round, according to reports from September 30. Arivihan plans to use the money to expand into states, launch new programs for CBSE students, and strengthen its AI and vernacular language capabilities.

Founded in 2022, the Indore-based Arivihan offers an AI-driven learning platform for school students. Its services include video lessons, doubt resolution, and personalised study plans that don’t rely on human teachers for every interaction.

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Arivihan currently serves students across state boards, CBSE and NEET preparation with a focus on learners in Tier‑II and Tier‑III cities and rural areas. Arivihan says eighty per cent of its subscribers come from Tier‑III and rural locations.

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Arivihan’s AI platform provides learning support that matches each student’s needs. Its approach mixes content with AI-based doubt resolution and study planning, enabling students to get help without relying completely on traditional classroom or coaching centre models.