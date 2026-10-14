BSNL Launches New Rs 202 Prepaid Plan with Data and Voice Calling

Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited (BSNL), a state-run Indian telecom operator, has launched a new Rs 202 prepaid plan for the consumers. This plan comes with data and voice calling benefits. The Rs 202 prepaid plan is super affordable with BSNL. It offers more than a month’s validity to the consumers. BSNL has launched a new Rs 202 prepaid plan silently for the consumers. It is available in all the telecom circles of the country. This is a voice plan for the consumers. Let us take a look at the complete benefits of the users.

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BSNL Rs 202 Prepaid Plan Benefits

BSNL Rs 202 prepaid plan comes with 32 days of service validity. It comes with 300 minutes of voice calling and 5GB of high-speed data. Post the consumption of FUP (fair usage policy) data, the speed drops to 40 Kbps. The plan comes with 100 SMS, and insurance as well. This is a prepaid plan for users who want limited usage when it comes to voice calling, data, and SMS.

This voice voucher is now present on the website of BSNL as well as BSNL Self Care app. Then there is one more plan you can check out, which costs Rs 247. This is also a voice voucher.

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The Rs 247 prepaid plan comes with 30 days of service validity. This plan comes with 50GB of high-speed 4G data. The speed drops to 40 Kbps post the consumption of FUP data. There is also unlimited voice calling bundled with the plan along with 100 SMS/day. There is also Rs 10 worth of talk value that is offered to the users in the main account. This is also a STV (special tariff voucher) which is available for the users across the country. However, it is not a new plan. It has been in the offerings of the telco for a very long time. Keep reading TelecomTalk to stay updated with the offers and the updates.