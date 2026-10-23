Moto Razr Flex to Take On iPhone Duo, Galaxy Z Fold 8: Leaked

Motorola is preparing to launch its new foldable for the year, the Moto Razr Flex, which will compete with the recently launched Apple iPhone Duo and Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 8. It features a compact, passport-style design and the top-of-the-line 2025 Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 5 SoC. While it uses a previous-year chipset, Motorola may use this to undercut the Apple iPhone Duo’s flagship price in price-sensitive markets, especially in India, where the Duo starts at Rs 299900.
Make Telecom Talk My Trusted Source
Key Highlights
Moto Razr Flex spotted on Geekbench 6 listing, revealing a new passport-style foldable from Motorola.
The Moto Razr Flex is speculated to take on other flagships like the Apple iPhone Duo and even the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 8.
The Moto Razr will be powered by the latest Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 5, while the Apple iPhone Duo gets the A20 Pro chipset, and the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 8 uses the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5.
It may also undercut Samsung’s Galaxy Z Fold 8, which starts at Rs 174999. So if you are looking to upgrade to a new compact foldable this year, besides Apple and Samsung, you can also consider Motorola’s Razr Flex.
Motorola hasn’t announced an official release date for the Razr Flex yet, but a recent Geekbench 6 listing and rumors suggest it’s gearing up for a global launch soon.
Before launch, here are some leaked specs and features you should know.
Motorola Razr Flex to Take on Apple iPhone Duo and Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 8 – How?
Apple iPhone Duo started the trend of compact, passport-style foldables, and later saw thesee the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold, which introduced an Android alternative to the iPhone Duo.
However, if you want a cheaper yet premium compact foldable alternative, the Motorola Razr Flex fills that gap.
While the Apple iPhone Duo is selling for Rs 299900 and the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 8 for Rs 174999, we speculate the Motorola Razr Flex will be priced below Rs 1,60,000 while keeping last year’s Snapdragon 8 Gen 5 processor.
Are you excited for the next Moto Razr Flex foldable?
Image Credits: 9to9trends
Every article you read here is the result of time, research, and effort. If you feel it adds value, you can support TelecomTalk.
FAQs
What is the Motorola Razr Flex?
The Motorola Razr Flex is an upcoming passport-style foldable smartphone set to compete with premium foldables like the Apple iPhone Duo and Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 8. Leaks suggest it will pack a Snapdragon 8 Gen 5 chipset and a dual-OLED display.
What processor will the Moto Razr Flex use?
The Moto Razr Flex is tipped to feature the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 5 processor built on a 3nm process. A Geekbench 6 listing points to this chipset and up to 12GB of RAM.
What are the expected display specifications of the Moto Razr Flex?
The Moto Razr Flex is rumoured to have a 4.97-inch external OLED display and a 6.92-inch foldable OLED inner display. Both panels are expected to support Dolby Vision and HDR10+.
When will the Motorola Razr Flex launch?
Motorola has not officially announced a launch date for the Razr Flex. A Geekbench 6 listing and leaks suggest the device may be preparing for launch, but the global release timeline remains unconfirmed.
How does the Moto Razr Flex compare with the Apple iPhone Duo and Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 8?
The Moto Razr Flex could offer a more affordable alternative to Apple's and Samsung's premium foldables. Leaked specifications include a Snapdragon 8 Gen 5 chipset, two OLED displays, a 5,000mAh battery, and 50MP dual rear cameras. Its performance and value will depend on the final specifications and launch price.