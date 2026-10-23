Moto Razr Flex to Take On iPhone Duo, Galaxy Z Fold 8: Leaked

Motorola is preparing to launch its new foldable for the year, the Moto Razr Flex, which will compete with the recently launched Apple iPhone Duo and Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 8. It features a compact, passport-style design and the top-of-the-line 2025 Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 5 SoC. While it uses a previous-year chipset, Motorola may use this to undercut the Apple iPhone Duo’s flagship price in price-sensitive markets, especially in India, where the Duo starts at Rs 299900.

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Key Highlights Moto Razr Flex spotted on Geekbench 6 listing, revealing a new passport-style foldable from Motorola.

The Moto Razr Flex is speculated to take on other flagships like the Apple iPhone Duo and even the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 8.

The Moto Razr will be powered by the latest Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 5, while the Apple iPhone Duo gets the A20 Pro chipset, and the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 8 uses the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5.

It may also undercut Samsung’s Galaxy Z Fold 8, which starts at Rs 174999. So if you are looking to upgrade to a new compact foldable this year, besides Apple and Samsung, you can also consider Motorola’s Razr Flex.

Motorola hasn’t announced an official release date for the Razr Flex yet, but a recent Geekbench 6 listing and rumors suggest it’s gearing up for a global launch soon.

Before launch, here are some leaked specs and features you should know.

Also Read: Xiaomi 18 Fold – 3 Reasons Why it’s Better than Other Foldables

Motorola Razr Flex Spotted Online – Specifications and Features

Motorola Razr Flex was recently spotted on Geekbench 6, hinting that the Moto Razr Flex will pack the power of the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 5, the 2025 processor built on a 3nm process.