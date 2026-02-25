why are phone companies betting on foldables

Foldables are the peak of smartphone technology out there. However, for some reason they are not mainstream, and it looks like, before they even have a chance to become mainstream, smartphones will only go out of style. All the tech companies are eventually going to shift to smart glasses, for calls, for work, and that is ultimately the future. Even if the smart glasses are not the future, we know one thing for sure, smartphones will eventually go out of style. So what's happening with the foldable phones globally.









To understand, let's take the giant in this space as an example - Samsung. Samsung is the largest player in the foldables category, while the Chinese companies are trying to catch up fast. Apple is yet to enter it, but interestingly, is reportedly working on one such device for 2027.

Samsung's Foldable Business to Set Context for the Global Market and Future

In 2020, the global shipments of foldable phones was 1.9 million units only (source - IDC). But this was just a drop in the ocean compared to the total estimated smartphone shipments during the year (estimated to be 1.24 billion - 1.35 billion units, as per Statista).

In 2024, this figure rose to 16-18 billion units (counterpoint research), and this marks great growth. But again, this is barely even 3% of the total smartphone maket. However, when it comes to Research and Development (R&D) that this involves, and the marketing costs associated with the device, is it worth it for an OEM (original equipment maker).

If we look at things, OnePlus, which made the OnePlus Open, one of the best foldables in the market for years, and even today for me, stopped making a foldable. The first and the last foldable from OnePlus came in October 2023. Vivo and OPPO continue to make and sell foldables in India apart from Motorola and Infinix. Samsung is, of course, there.

The fact that Samsung is working on the Z Fold 8 series, and Apple is also working on a new foldable suggests that I might be missing out on something here. I can't think of a corporate investing resources into a product line which won't bring massive returns in the long-run. It is not that the foldables business of Samsung is not growing, but the fact that if there were no foldables, Samsung fans would be purchasing more S series devices is something I can't get out of my mind.

Sure, foldables might be high-margin products, but their scale is just too small in the global context to make a major difference in the growth of the business. If you are a category expert, would love your thoughts and insights into it as well.