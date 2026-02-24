OnePlus 15T will be Made for Compact Phone Lovers

Reported by Tanay Singh Thakur

OnePlus 15T will most likely feature the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5, which also powers the OnePlus 15. We don't expect that there will be many changes, but there could be some upgrades.

Highlights

  • OnePlus is planning a OnePlus 15T, which makes sense as OnePlus also launched the OnePlus 13T 5G in 2025.
  • The OnePlus 15T doesn't have an official confirmation from the brand in India, but we expect it to come sometime soon as the China team has now teased it.
Honestly, after using large sized phones for years, holding the Vivo X300 in hands and using for a few days was a refreshing touch. The phone not only felt premium, but was so easy to use because of its size. I would love a OnePlus device in that size, and now rumours suggest that OnePlus 15T will finally give me that. OnePlus is planning a OnePlus 15T, which makes sense as OnePlus also launched the OnePlus 13T 5G in 2025. The OnePlus 15T doesn't have an official confirmation from the brand in India, but we expect it to come sometime soon as the China team has now teased it.




OnePlus community head in China, Shuai Lan, said in a social media post, "The dream phone for small-screen enthusiasts is about to arrive! #OnePlus15T".

This doesn't confirm a launch timeline in China, but we expect it to happen soon. Lan stating that this will be a dream phone for small screen lovers has got me excited. OnePlus 15T will most likely feature the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5, which also powers the OnePlus 15. We don't expect that there will be many changes, but there could be some upgrades. The expected display size of the phone is 6.32-inch with 1.5K resolution and support a maximum refresh rate of 165Hz.

We expect the phone will come with a 7500mAh battery, which will be huge for its size. It will likely feature a 200MP camera sensor which would be a first for any OnePlus phone. Alongside that, there could be two more 50MP sensors at the back, and then a 32MP sensor for front camera. For India, this phone would likely be called OnePlus 15s, like the OnePlus 13T launched in China was called OnePlus 13s in India.

Reported By

Editor in Chief

Tanay is someone with whom you can chill and talk about technology and life. A fitness enthusiast and cricketer, he loves to read and write.

