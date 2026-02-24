Xiaomi Pad 8 5G Launch Date for India

Reported by Tanay Singh Thakur 0

A landing page for the tablet has come on Amazon India. The listing actually reveals a lot about the tablet. The tablet will pack a 9200mAh battery and will be powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 8s Gen 4 SoC.

Highlights

  • Xiaomi Pad 8 5G will soon launch in India.
  • The launch date for the tablet has been announced.
  • The company has indicated the launch details of the tablet in the country.

xiaomi pad 8 5g launch date india

Xiaomi Pad 8 5G will soon launch in India. The launch date for the tablet has been announced. The company has indicated the launch details of the tablet in the country. The details, including pricing and availability of the tablet will be announced on the launch day only. The tablet will launch on February 28, 2026, at 6:30 PM.




A landing page for the tablet has come on Amazon India. The listing actually reveals a lot about the tablet. The tablet will pack a 9200mAh battery and will be powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 8s Gen 4 SoC. There will be Xiaomi Focus Pen Pro as well.

Xiaomi Pad 8 is likely to come with a 11.2-inch display with support for 3.2K resolution and a 144Hz refresh rate. The tablet will likely support 800nits of peak brightness. The tablet is likely going to come with support for Wi-Fi 7, and also feature a side-mounted fingerprint sensor and also integrates biometric security.

The 9200mAh battery is expected to be supported by 45W fast-charging. More details about the product are expected to come during the launch event. The tablet's thickness is at 5.75mm and the weight has been disclosed at 485 grams.

Reported By

Editor in Chief

Tanay is someone with whom you can chill and talk about technology and life. A fitness enthusiast and cricketer, he loves to read and write.

