Jio Bets on AI Glasses, and We Think Its Brilliant

Reported by Tanay Singh Thakur 0

The thing is that Smart Glasses are just so natural and brilliant. They fit in well with the existing ecosystem, and they are stylish too. You can wear them to work, to gyms, and practically anywhere you go with a phone today.

Most readers read for free. A small group from the TelecomTalk community keeps this going. Support only if our work adds value for you.

Highlights

  • Reliance Jio chairman Akash Ambani had showcased the JioFrames on the last held Annual General Meet (AGM) of Reliance Industries Limited (RIL) in 2025.
  • Much recently, at the India AI Impact Summit 2026, Reliance demonstrated the product to the media and the users.
  • The company showcased JioFrames and I thought, it is brilliant.

Follow Us

jio bets on ai glasses and we

Reliance Jio chairman Akash Ambani had showcased the JioFrames on the last held Annual General Meet (AGM) of Reliance Industries Limited (RIL) in 2025. Much recently, at the India AI Impact Summit 2026, Reliance demonstrated the product to the media and the users. The company showcased JioFrames and I thought, it is brilliant. Reliance Jio isn't the first company in India to launch such a product. Well it is not even commercially available yet, but Jio's product still can make a huge difference.




Read More - OnePlus 15T will be Made for Compact Phone Lovers

We believe that the future of technology is away from the screens of smartphones. The future will definitely be Smart Glasses, and with AI (artificial intelligence), the possibility of such a future seems closer. Apple has already been working on such products, along with Samsung and we all know about the Meta and RayBan partnership.

The thing is that Smart Glasses are just so natural and brilliant. They fit in well with the existing ecosystem, and they are stylish too. You can wear them to work, to gyms, and practically anywhere you go with a phone today. With JioFrames, Reliance Jio says that you can capture photos/videos and stream music on the go.

Read More - Vivo Did Something Simple, and Yet Genius in India

Along with this, you can make hands free call, go live instantly on social media and stream in real time, get fitness insights, quickly translate the text in front of your eyes, learn smartly, and more. If Jio is successful in making a commercially viable Smart Glass, then that would make the company even bigger than what it is. Many Indian companies have tried and failed so far. At present, the only commercially available Smart Glass people usually talk about is the RayBan Meta glasses. They are available in India too now, so for the time being, you can shop that.

Most readers read for free. A small group from the TelecomTalk community keeps this going. Support only if our work adds value for you.

Reported By

Editor in Chief

Tanay is someone with whom you can chill and talk about technology and life. A fitness enthusiast and cricketer, he loves to read and write.

Related Posts

Editors Pick

Minimum Mandatory Smartphone Usage Etiquette That You Need to Know

  • Have a breaking news, inside story, scoop?

    Write to us, your anonymity is our priority at news [at] telecomtalk.info

  • Want to be featured on TelecomTalk?

    Send us your articles, stories, suggestions, feedback at news [at] telecomtalk.info

PAN INDIA SPECTRUM DETAILS

India Spectrum Holding Timeline 2024

Search

Telecommunication Frequency Bands

India Spectrum Holding Timeline 2024

DTH Satellites in India

A handy guide to Satellites used for broadcasting DTH signals in India

Recent Comments

Aslam :

Tata still working how you recharge it

Vodafone Idea Cheapest Non-Stop Hero Plan Available in India

Sujata :

Sad state of affairs :( Hope they improve there in near future :) You can try locking Jio to b3,…

Will Vodafone Idea Ever Reach a Thriving State? Let's Talk

Sujata :

Aur kis basis pr yeh 300+ gb ko yeh commercial usage keh rhe hain? Where commercial usage can be less…

Airtel New Rs 1099 Plan Comes with Unlimited 4G and…

Rakesh :

@Faraz, which non priority circle has Vi refarmed? I see Odisha, Assam, NE still having vast areas blank in Vi…

Will Vodafone Idea Ever Reach a Thriving State? Let's Talk

TheAndroidFreak :

Might not be launched in India

OnePlus 15T will be Made for Compact Phone Lovers

Load More

CATEGORIES

Expert Opinion

Subscribe
Notify of
guest
0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments