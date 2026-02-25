Jio Bets on AI Glasses, and We Think Its Brilliant

Reliance Jio chairman Akash Ambani had showcased the JioFrames on the last held Annual General Meet (AGM) of Reliance Industries Limited (RIL) in 2025. Much recently, at the India AI Impact Summit 2026, Reliance demonstrated the product to the media and the users. The company showcased JioFrames and I thought, it is brilliant. Reliance Jio isn't the first company in India to launch such a product. Well it is not even commercially available yet, but Jio's product still can make a huge difference.









We believe that the future of technology is away from the screens of smartphones. The future will definitely be Smart Glasses, and with AI (artificial intelligence), the possibility of such a future seems closer. Apple has already been working on such products, along with Samsung and we all know about the Meta and RayBan partnership.

The thing is that Smart Glasses are just so natural and brilliant. They fit in well with the existing ecosystem, and they are stylish too. You can wear them to work, to gyms, and practically anywhere you go with a phone today. With JioFrames, Reliance Jio says that you can capture photos/videos and stream music on the go.

Along with this, you can make hands free call, go live instantly on social media and stream in real time, get fitness insights, quickly translate the text in front of your eyes, learn smartly, and more. If Jio is successful in making a commercially viable Smart Glass, then that would make the company even bigger than what it is. Many Indian companies have tried and failed so far. At present, the only commercially available Smart Glass people usually talk about is the RayBan Meta glasses. They are available in India too now, so for the time being, you can shop that.