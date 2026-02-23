Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra Leaked Ahead of Launch

Reported by Tanuja K

A YouTuber named Sahi Karoul has posted the images of the design of the Galaxy S26 Ultra 5G online. He posted it on his social media account on X.



  
  
  

samsung galaxy s26 ultra leaked ahead of launch
Credit - Sahil Karoul

If you are a Samsung fan, well, even just in general tech fan, then Samsung's flagship annual Unpacked event is something you might look foward to. This year's Galaxy Unpacked event is set for February 25, 2026. During the launch event, Samsung will launch the Galaxy S26 series which is expected to have multiple phones including the Galaxy S26, Galaxy S26 Plus, and the Galaxy S26 Ultra 5G. Alongside this, Samsung could also bring the Galaxy Buds 4 and Galaxy Buds 4 Pro. Ahead of the launch, however, Samsung's Galaxy S26 Ultra 5G design and the entire body has been leaked.






Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra 5G Design

Now, a YouTuber named Sahi Karoul has posted the images of the design of the phone online. He posted it on his social media account on X (formerly Twitter) with the username @karoulsahil and he compared the design of the device with many other flagship phones including the iPhone 17 Pro Max and the Vivo X300 Pro.



The YouTuber said that he actually got to buy this phone ahead of the launch and paid AED 12,000 (about Rs 2,96,000) for the smartphone. The Galaxy S26 Ultra 5G is expected to be the best phone in the market from Samsung in 2026.

Reported By

Tanuja is a passionate technology and telecom buff who has been following the telecom industry for several years now.

