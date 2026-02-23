DoT Orders Noida Airport to Support Telecom Network Installation

The Department of Telecommunications (DoT), has asked the Noida International Airport to allow the telecom operators to set up telecom infrastructure. There was a massive tussle betweeen the telecom operators and the Navi Mumbai International Airport for this very issue. The new airport at Mumbai didn't allow the telcos to set up telecom infrastructure, and that made it is a no network zone for the operators. The telcos can only take leverage of the existing infrastructure by another third party and then offer services on top of it. This doesn't align with the quality control and services standard of the operators.'









Thus, ahead of the opening of the airport, the DoT has asked the Noida airport to ensure that this is not the case there. The telecom department has said that the Noida airport falls under the public entity category based on the Telecommunications Act, 2023.

In a letter sent to the CEO of Yamuna International Airport Pvt Ltd, DoT said, "It is clarified, in terms of the Telecommunications Act, 2023, Noida International Airport qualifies as a 'public entity' for the purposes of the said Act and the rules framed thereunder. Accordingly, the obligations and responsibilities prescribed for the public entities under the Act are applicable."

"The provisions mandate non-discriminatory, fair, and transparent processing of RoW applications within the prescribed timeline and conditions," the letter added.