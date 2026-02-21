Mukesh Ambani Makes a Huge Statement Related to Jio

Reported by Tanay Singh Thakur 0

Highlights

  • Reliance Jio, India's largest telecom operator, recently spoke at the India AI Impact Summit 2026.
  • The telecom operators are at the center of AI (artificial intelligence) distribution in India.
  • They are not only bundling AI subscriptions, but are also powering them with their networks for the users across the country.

Reliance Jio, India's largest telecom operator, recently spoke at the India AI Impact Summit 2026. The telecom operators are at the center of AI (artificial intelligence) distribution in India. They are not only bundling AI subscriptions, but are also powering them with their networks for the users across the country.




Read More - JioHotstar Brings ChatGPT Powered Voice Discovery

Mukesh Ambani, Chairman and Managing Director of Reliance Jio, said during the India AI Impact Summit 2026, "Jio, together with Reliance, will invest ?10 lakh crores over the next seven years starting this year."

This is not a speculative investment, Ambani said. The telco, together with Reliance will build out the infrastructure as well for AI, as compute is the issue that's the problem today. Thus, Reliance is building a one-gigawatt-scale data cetners. The construction for these data centers has already started in Jamnagar. Over 120MW capacity will come online in the second half of 2026 itself.

The company is also using in-house energy, as it has up to 10GW of ready green-power surplus. Then, with the help of Jio, Reliance is building an edge compute layer across India. With this layer, kirana stores to hopitals to businesses can stay connected to networks and AI on the go to boost their productivity.

Read More - Google Pixel 10a Arrives in India with Many Firsts

Mukhesh Ambani reiterated that Reliance is building 'AI for All' and means to serve customers in the last mile. Reliance Jio has already announced several AI powered solutions to boost healthcare, education, and more in India. The telecom operator is showcasing these solutions at the India AI Impact Summit 2026 and also invited Prime Minister Narendra Modi to see all these innovations on the opening day of the summit.

Reliance Jio is also expected to go public later this year, and the telecom operator's focus on AI is only going to grow over the coming quarters and years.

Reported By

Editor in Chief

Tanay is someone with whom you can chill and talk about technology and life. A fitness enthusiast and cricketer, he loves to read and write.

