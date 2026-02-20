Google Pixel 10a Arrives in India with Many Firsts

Google, a search engine giant, also known for making Pixel phones has finally launched the Pixel 10a in India. The Google Pixel 10a has arrived in India and it brings the power of Google AI to the hands for the users. There are many firsts with this device. It is available in four colours: Obsidian, Lavender, Fog, and Berry. Let's quickly go over the price and specifications of the phone.









Read More - Vivo V70, V70 Elite 5G Launched in India: Price and Specifications

Google Pixel 10a Price in India

Google Pixel 10a has launched in India for Rs 49,999 for a single 8GB + 256GB variant. Honestly, there should have been a 12GB RAM variant as well, especially in today's world where there's so much of RAM usage with AI (artificial intelligence). The device is now available for pre-orders.

Read More - Vivo X200T 5G Review: the Bar is Set

Google Pixel 10a Specifications in India

Google Pixel 10a has a 6.3-inch pOLED display with support for up to 120Hz refresh rate, and up to 2000nits of HDR brightness and 3000nits of peak brightness. The display has a 20:9 aspect ratio. The device weighs 183 grams only. There's a 5100mAh battery on the phone with support for 45W fast-charging. The device also has wireless charging support. It packs up to 8GB of RAM and 256GB of internal storage.

The phone is powered by the Google Tensor G4 and packs a Titan M2 Security coprocessor. It helps with protecting against spam in Google Phone and Messages. In the camera department, there's a dual-sensor setup at the rear with a 48MP wide-angle sensor and a 13MP ultra-wide-angle sensor. The device supports super res zoom up to 8x and optical quality at 0.5x and 1x. For selfies, there's a 13MP selfie sensor at the front.

Of course, you get all the camera modes and video recording modes along with editing that you get with Pixel phones. There's Google AI on the phone, which includes - Gemini Nano, Gemini Assistant, Gemini Live, Gemini Apps, Circle to Search, Live Translate, and Call Assist.

The Pixel 10a will get seven years of OS updates and security updates. It will run on Android 16 out of the box. The phone has fingerprint unlock, face unlock, and pattern/pin/password locking support. There's support for Wi-Fi 6E with 2.4 GHz, 5 GHz, 6 GHz, 2x2 MIMO. The device gets one year warranty promise from the brand.