Airtel Brings Unlimited Data to Postpaid Plans in all Telecom Circles

Airtel postpaid plans start at just Rs 449 per month (without taxes). The final billing will also include 18% GST on the price. The unlimited data with Airtel is not truly unlimited though.

  • Bharti Airtel, the second-largest telecom operator, recently introduced unlimited data to all of its postpaid plans.
  • This was reported first by TelecomTalk.
  • However, until a few days back, this benefit was only being trialled in a few circles.

Bharti Airtel, the second-largest telecom operator, recently introduced unlimited data to all of its postpaid plans. This was reported first by TelecomTalk. However, until a few days back, this benefit was only being trialled in a few circles. But now it is present in every telecom circle, meaning customers across the India can take advantage of this. Bharti Airtel is ultimately trying to upgrade its users from prepaid to postpaid to improve average revenue per user (ARPU) for itself.




Airtel's postpaid plans start at just Rs 449 per month (without taxes). The final billing will also include 18% GST on the price. The unlimited data with Airtel is not truly unlimited though. Airtel offers unlimited data capped at 300GB for 30 days. This is the same with the unlimited data offer with Vodafone Idea (Vi) where the data is capped at 300GB for 28 days. However, no such consumption or usage caps exist for Reliance Jio customers who get unlimited data with the Rs 649 postpaid mobile plan.

Much recently, TelecomTalk reported that Vodafone Idea also started offering unlimited data with all of its postpaid mobile plans. However, Vi is currently offering it to customers in select circles only. We expect that very soon, even Vodafone Idea will expand unlimited data offering to more and then all of the telecom circles in India.

Telcos eventually want most, if not all, of their customers to use postpaid services. It is not only a convenience for the customers, but also the telcos. Postpaid customers are more loyal in nature, and also end up including their family members into their plans as well. This results in a higher ARPU for the telcos, and also the churn rate is lower meaning less stress for operations.

