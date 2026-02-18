Vivo X200T 5G Review: the Bar is Set

Vivo X200T 5G was launched a few weeks back in India and is also available for users now. I have been using the device for all this time, and I must say - 'the bar is set'. This is by no standard an afforadble device. It is a flagship, but a value flagship. Now, what's value for you could be very different from what's value for me. So let me tell you why I call this phone a value flagship device, and probably, the best one in the market right now.









Are you a content creator? This phone is for you. Are you a regular device user, with basic phone usage? This phone is for you. Are you someone who is into smartphone photography? This phone is for you. Do you want to game on phone? This phone is for you. Do you want to boost your productivity? This phone is for you.

We have already shared first impressions of the device and its design, so you can read this below.

Vivo X200T 5G Review: Price in India

Vivo X200T 5G is available in two colours - Seaside Lilac and Stellar Black. The phone is available in two memory variants in the country:

12GB + 256GB = Rs 59,999

12GB + 512GB = Rs 69,999

The Vivo X200T 5G is available at a Rs 3,000 instant discount with Axis Flipkart card, and SBI Flipkart card. The brand offers one year of warranty on the handset and six months of warranty on the accessories.

Vivo X200T 5G Review: Performance and Power

The Vivo X200T 5G is super snappy. I don't want to dive too much into the performance with numbers here, as Geekbench scores and AnTuTu scores don't really matter to me. What matters is how well the system is optimised for the users. In my use, whether it is loading apps, or loading camera quickly to snap an important moment, everything has gone smooth.

The on-screen finerprint sensor is super fast and accurate. I personally love the OriginOS 6, and it is something I will talk in detail about soon. The fonts and everything else, everything looks nice and feels very aesthetic.

Is it a phone I can use for years to come, I definitely see myself doing that. I can't stress one thing enough about this phone, and it is that it has a great design, and the flat display paired with super thin bezels (which by the way, are symmetrical), make the experience even cooler. Vivo is promising 5 years of OS upgrades and 7 years of security updates on the device.

This makes the device even more "value", according to me. Oh, and by the way, I will still drop the Geekbench and AnTuTu scores, because they are also pretty good.

Vivo X200T 5G AnTuTu - 2.8 million+

Vivo X200T 5G Geekbench - Single Core (2546) and Multi-Core (8314)

The Vivo X200T 5G handles the heat decently. I gamed on the device a little, not much, but in my little experience, it handled the load effectively, and the battery hold up was also decent. There's a 6200mAh battery, so of course, it won't be over just like that. On top of that, there's 90W fast-charging, so that makes it even cooler.

What I do appreciate about Vivo phones is that most of them nowadays carry the IP68 and IP69 rating, and this one does as well. The RAM is LPDDR5x, so of course, the experience will be fast.

Rating - 8.5/10

Vivo X200T 5G Review: Display

Vivo X200T 5G has a 6.67-inch display with support for 2800 x 1260 pixels (FHD+ AMOLED panel). The display is super bright with support for 5000nits of peak local brightness and 1600nits of high-brightness mode. The display feels super premium, and it has symmetrical bezels, which I have pointed out several times and it makes the experience of using it super fun and premium.

Rating - 9/10

Vivo X200T 5G Review: Camera

The camera of the Vivo X20oT 5G is simply amazing. Look, I get it. Not everyone needs so much of zoom, but it's not just about that. Vivo X200T 5G has a triple-camera setup at the rear, where all the sensors are 50MP sensors, and there's a main sensor, ultra-wide-angle sensor, and a telephoto sensor. The camera is co-engineered with ZEISS. There's up to 100x HyperZoom, but what ZEISS does is that it allows users to take multi-focal portraits, with different effects on the go. The Zoom can be utilised with different modes such as Stage Mode, Portrait Video (wherein also you can zoom), and more. Let me share some camera samples with you below.

Note that the images here are compressed, and also are not in their original aspect ratio (as it had to be fit for our website policies). The actual results look at least 50% better. These are shots which showcase how effective the zoom of the device is.

Rating - 9/10

Vivo X200T 5G Review: Final Conclusion

The Vivo X200T 5G is a great device. It is definitely a value for money flagship. It packs everything a user wants, and then there's also long-term software support. The software is great, and the camera is extremely cool, especially with the ZEISS partnership.

You can get it if you are looking to use a flagship phone for the next four to five years. It will work just fine and allow you to also create some great content.

Overall, I would rate the phone - 9/10.