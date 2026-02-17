Vivo V70 Series is Launching Soon in India, What to Know

Reported by Tanay Singh Thakur 0

The Vivo V70 Elite 5G will come with Qualcomm Snapdragon 8s Gen 3 SoC, which is a 4nm chipset and will feature LPDDR5X RAM and UFS 4.1 internal storage. There's 3D Ultrasonic Fingerprint Scanning 2.0 on the phone and it will feature an X-Axis Linear Motor with 4D vibration which will keep you locked into the action.

Most readers read for free. A small group from the TelecomTalk community keeps this going. Support only if our work adds value for you.

Highlights

  • Vivo is soon going to launch the Vivo V70 5G series in India.
  • There will be two phones - Vivo V70 and Vivo V70 Elite.
  • These two devices will likely headline the company's sales in the coming quarter.

Follow Us

vivo v70 series is launching soon in

Vivo is soon going to launch the Vivo V70 5G series in India. There will be two phones - Vivo V70 and Vivo V70 Elite. These two devices will likely headline the company's sales in the coming quarter. Vivo will launch the Vivo V70 series with ZEISS co-engineered cameras. The Elite variant, will of course be more powerful. It will have a better set of cameras as well as a more powerful processor. In terms of design, both the devices actually look absolutely the same. There's Aerospace-Grade Aluminium Alloy Frame with rounded edges and a flat display.




Read More - iPhone 18 Pro to Feature New C2 5G Modem: Report

The Vivo V70 Elite 5G will come with Qualcomm Snapdragon 8s Gen 3 SoC, which is a 4nm chipset and will feature LPDDR5X RAM and UFS 4.1 internal storage. There's 3D Ultrasonic Fingerprint Scanning 2.0 on the phone and it will feature an X-Axis Linear Motor with 4D vibration which will keep you locked into the action.

The Vivo V70 5G series will launch in India on February 19, 2026. There will be a 6500mAh battery on the Vivo V70 Elite and it will support 90W flash-charge. There will be support for both IP68 and IP69. The phone will have a 1.5K resolution display with an OLED panel and 5000nits of peak brightness. There will be support for 120Hz refresh rate as well.

Read More - Apple Could Launch Multiple New Products in the Coming Weeks

The front camera sensor will come with a 50MP ZEISS sensor on the Vivo V70 Elite. Then there will be a three camera setup at the rear with a primary 50MP ZEISS OIS main camera sensor, a 50MP ZEISS night telephoto camera, and a ZEISS Ultra Wide angle camera. The telephoto sensor will support 10x zoom-in portrait shots, allowing for great captures.

Most readers read for free. A small group from the TelecomTalk community keeps this going. Support only if our work adds value for you.

Reported By

Editor in Chief

Tanay is someone with whom you can chill and talk about technology and life. A fitness enthusiast and cricketer, he loves to read and write.

Related Posts

Editors Pick

Minimum Mandatory Smartphone Usage Etiquette That You Need to Know

  • Have a breaking news, inside story, scoop?

    Write to us, your anonymity is our priority at news [at] telecomtalk.info

  • Want to be featured on TelecomTalk?

    Send us your articles, stories, suggestions, feedback at news [at] telecomtalk.info

PAN INDIA SPECTRUM DETAILS

India Spectrum Holding Timeline 2024

Search

Telecommunication Frequency Bands

India Spectrum Holding Timeline 2024

DTH Satellites in India

A handy guide to Satellites used for broadcasting DTH signals in India

Recent Comments

TheAndroidFreak :

3 GB per day with unlimited 5G (or Vi’s 12 hours unlimited 4G + 24 hours unlimited 5G) at 399…

Telecom Spectrum Not an Asset That Can Be Restructured Under…

rahul_yadav :

Bsnl is only good for secondary sim

Airtel Brings Unlimited Data to Every Postpaid Offering

TheAndroidFreak :

Jio won't do anything. Even after choking the 5G network, Jio is nowhere near to deploying mmwave spectrum. They will…

Jio's Perfect Medium Term Validity Plan

rahul_yadav :

When you get new Sim or Port IN outgoing sms restricted for 24hrs as per DOT rules. After 24hrs sms…

Airtel Brings Unlimited Data to Every Postpaid Offering

TheAndroidFreak :

For that to happen, Jio needs to shift band 40 to 5G along with 130Mhz in n78 in every circle.…

Jio's Perfect Medium Term Validity Plan

Load More

CATEGORIES

Expert Opinion

Subscribe
Notify of
guest
0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments