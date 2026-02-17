Vivo V70 Series is Launching Soon in India, What to Know

Vivo is soon going to launch the Vivo V70 5G series in India. There will be two phones - Vivo V70 and Vivo V70 Elite. These two devices will likely headline the company's sales in the coming quarter. Vivo will launch the Vivo V70 series with ZEISS co-engineered cameras. The Elite variant, will of course be more powerful. It will have a better set of cameras as well as a more powerful processor. In terms of design, both the devices actually look absolutely the same. There's Aerospace-Grade Aluminium Alloy Frame with rounded edges and a flat display.









The Vivo V70 Elite 5G will come with Qualcomm Snapdragon 8s Gen 3 SoC, which is a 4nm chipset and will feature LPDDR5X RAM and UFS 4.1 internal storage. There's 3D Ultrasonic Fingerprint Scanning 2.0 on the phone and it will feature an X-Axis Linear Motor with 4D vibration which will keep you locked into the action.

The Vivo V70 5G series will launch in India on February 19, 2026. There will be a 6500mAh battery on the Vivo V70 Elite and it will support 90W flash-charge. There will be support for both IP68 and IP69. The phone will have a 1.5K resolution display with an OLED panel and 5000nits of peak brightness. There will be support for 120Hz refresh rate as well.

The front camera sensor will come with a 50MP ZEISS sensor on the Vivo V70 Elite. Then there will be a three camera setup at the rear with a primary 50MP ZEISS OIS main camera sensor, a 50MP ZEISS night telephoto camera, and a ZEISS Ultra Wide angle camera. The telephoto sensor will support 10x zoom-in portrait shots, allowing for great captures.