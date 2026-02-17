Airtel Showcases AI Powered Solutions to Prime Minister Modi

Bharti Airtel, the second-largest telecom operator in India, has participated in the India AI Impact Summit 2026. The telco has built the Airtel Arena showcasing AI (artificial intelligence) powered solutions to the visitors and the government officials. Airtel Arena was visited by the Prime Minister Narendra Modi after the summit was inagurated by him.









Sunil Bharti Mittal, Chairman and Founder, Bharti Enterprises showcased the strengths of AI and its use cases to the Prime Minister Modi. Here are some of the key use cases showcased by the telco at the summit:

Airtel Safe Network - This is AI powered intelligence which works by analysing traffic patterns and behavioral signals at the network level to identify scams and spams at real time. A part of this is also B2B spam-prevention solutions.

AI for Everyone - Airtel showcased IPTV and Glance AI along with the Adobe Express Partnership at the summit to the PM Modi.

AI Infrastructure - Airtel Cloud, Nxtra by Airtel, and Airtel Security.

The India AI Impact Summit 2026 has put the country in a global spotlight with companies from many countries participating and showcasing their solutions and products.