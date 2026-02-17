PM Modi’s Visit to Jio’s AI Pavilion Explained

Reported by Tanuja K

Highlights

  • India's at the global spotlight by hosting the India AI Impact Summit 2026.
  • One of the key highlights of the event was PM Modi inaugurating it.
  • At the summit, Reliance Jio has built the Jio Intelligence Pavilion.

pm modi visit to jio ai pavilion

India's at the global spotlight by hosting the India AI Impact Summit 2026. One of the key highlights of the event was PM Modi inaugurating it. At the summit, Reliance Jio has built the Jio Intelligence Pavilion. The telco showcased several AI (artificial intelligence) powered use cases at the summit, and the same was explained to PM Modi by Akash Ambani, chairman of Jio Platforms Limited.




Jio showcased things such as Jio AI Stack, Jio Sanskriti AI, Jio Arogya AI, Jio Shiksha, and Jio AI Home. These are AI powered solutions meant to help with education, preserving cultural identity, healthcare, and smart living solutions.

Jio's vision of 'AI for All' was announced by Mukesh Ambani, Chairman of Reliance Industries Limited. The telco wants that AI should be accessible for everyone. The prime minister's presence at the Jio Intelligence Pavilion, as well as summit highlights the importance of AI for the future of India and the global economy.

The PM's focus on AI will also ensure that the future policy will mostly align between the private sector and the public sector.

Reported By

Tanuja is a passionate technology and telecom buff who has been following the telecom industry for several years now.



Expert Opinion

