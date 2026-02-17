Apple Launch Event on March 4, 2026

Reported by Tanay Singh Thakur 0

The iPhone 17e could be powered by the A19 chipset and feature a Dynamic Island-style OLED display. This will be a new for the affordable iPhones. With the iPhone 15 series, Apple brought the Dynamic Island to every iPhone, including the regular iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Plus.

Highlights

  • Apple has a special launch event for its fans on March 4, 2026.
  • This launch event could see multiple products coming in.
  • What's interesting is that while this is a global launch, it will be even more special for India as it will be the day of Indian festival Holi.

Follow Us

apple launch event on march 4 2026

Apple has a special launch event for its fans on March 4, 2026. This launch event could see multiple products coming in. What's interesting is that while this is a global launch, it will be even more special for India as it will be the day of Indian festival Holi. We expect the company to launch the iPhone 17e along with a new affordable MacBook lineup.




Read More - iPhone 18 Pro to Feature New C2 5G Modem: Report

The iPhone 17e could be powered by the A19 chipset and feature a Dynamic Island-style OLED display. This will be a new for the affordable iPhones. With the iPhone 15 series, Apple brought the Dynamic Island to every iPhone, including the regular iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Plus. There are leaks online, which suggest that the iPhone 17e could come with support for Magsafe support and also feature an OLED display panel.

Read More - Apple Could Launch Multiple New Products in the Coming Weeks

The laptops could come with a 14-inch and 16-inch displays, and this time, Apple could launch MacBook Pros with the M5 Pro and the M5 Max chips. There are strong rumours online that this could also be an entirely new lineup of affordable MacBooks in several colour options, targeting students and professionals with low compute needs.

Reported By

Editor in Chief

Tanay is someone with whom you can chill and talk about technology and life. A fitness enthusiast and cricketer, he loves to read and write.

Related Posts

Editors Pick

Minimum Mandatory Smartphone Usage Etiquette That You Need to Know

  • Have a breaking news, inside story, scoop?

    Write to us, your anonymity is our priority at news [at] telecomtalk.info

  • Want to be featured on TelecomTalk?

    Send us your articles, stories, suggestions, feedback at news [at] telecomtalk.info

PAN INDIA SPECTRUM DETAILS

India Spectrum Holding Timeline 2024

Search

Telecommunication Frequency Bands

India Spectrum Holding Timeline 2024

DTH Satellites in India

A handy guide to Satellites used for broadcasting DTH signals in India

Recent Comments

TheAndroidFreak :

3 GB per day with unlimited 5G (or Vi’s 12 hours unlimited 4G + 24 hours unlimited 5G) at 399…

Telecom Spectrum Not an Asset That Can Be Restructured Under…

rahul_yadav :

Bsnl is only good for secondary sim

Airtel Brings Unlimited Data to Every Postpaid Offering

TheAndroidFreak :

Jio won't do anything. Even after choking the 5G network, Jio is nowhere near to deploying mmwave spectrum. They will…

Jio's Perfect Medium Term Validity Plan

rahul_yadav :

When you get new Sim or Port IN outgoing sms restricted for 24hrs as per DOT rules. After 24hrs sms…

Airtel Brings Unlimited Data to Every Postpaid Offering

TheAndroidFreak :

For that to happen, Jio needs to shift band 40 to 5G along with 130Mhz in n78 in every circle.…

Jio's Perfect Medium Term Validity Plan

Load More

CATEGORIES

Expert Opinion

Subscribe
Notify of
guest
0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments