Apple Launch Event on March 4, 2026

Apple has a special launch event for its fans on March 4, 2026. This launch event could see multiple products coming in. What's interesting is that while this is a global launch, it will be even more special for India as it will be the day of Indian festival Holi. We expect the company to launch the iPhone 17e along with a new affordable MacBook lineup.









Read More - iPhone 18 Pro to Feature New C2 5G Modem: Report

The iPhone 17e could be powered by the A19 chipset and feature a Dynamic Island-style OLED display. This will be a new for the affordable iPhones. With the iPhone 15 series, Apple brought the Dynamic Island to every iPhone, including the regular iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Plus. There are leaks online, which suggest that the iPhone 17e could come with support for Magsafe support and also feature an OLED display panel.

Read More - Apple Could Launch Multiple New Products in the Coming Weeks

The laptops could come with a 14-inch and 16-inch displays, and this time, Apple could launch MacBook Pros with the M5 Pro and the M5 Max chips. There are strong rumours online that this could also be an entirely new lineup of affordable MacBooks in several colour options, targeting students and professionals with low compute needs.