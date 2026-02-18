Airtel Perplexity Pro Offer Ends in Jan 2026 but Existing Users Continue Premium Access

Bharti Airtel’s limited-period promotional offer providing complimentary access to Perplexity Pro has concluded. The offer, which was available exclusively via the Airtel Thanks app, ran from July 17, 2025, until January 17, 2026, aligning with the timelines that were communicated at the time of launch.

While new users can no longer avail of the benefit, customers who successfully activated the offer before the deadline will continue to receive uninterrupted access to the 12-month Perplexity Pro subscription, in accordance with the terms outlined by Airtel and Perplexity for existing claimants.









Offer Was Rolled Out Through Airtel Thanks Platform

The Airtel Perplexity collaboration was introduced as part of Airtel’s broader digital value-added services strategy delivered through its Thanks app ecosystem. The initiative enabled eligible Bharti Airtel users to unlock a premium subscription tier of Perplexity’s AI-powered answer engine at no additional cost for a fixed duration of one year.

Access to the benefit was contingent upon users claiming the offer within the validity window through the Airtel Thanks app. Once activated, the subscription remained tied to the user’s account for the full promotional tenure, irrespective of the eventual closure of the claim period.

This structure mirrors Airtel’s approach to other bundled digital offerings, where time-bound onboarding windows are followed by continued service access for users who have enrolled within the eligible timeframe.

Existing Subscribers Will Not Be Impacted

With the claim period now closed as of January 17, 2026 customers who redeemed the offer before the cut-off date will continue to enjoy the full 12-month Perplexity Pro experience. This ensures continuity of access to premium AI features including enhanced search capabilities, faster response times, and priority usage benefits, without disruption.

In effect, the expiry of the onboarding window does not alter the entitlement of users who had already activated the benefit during the promotional phase. Their access remains governed by the original terms communicated at launch.

Part of a Larger AI-First Digital Strategy

The Perplexity Pro partnership formed part of Airtel’s wider push toward embedding AI-driven services into its consumer digital stack. As telecom operators increasingly position themselves as digital service providers rather than pure connectivity platforms, integrations with productivity and intelligence-layer applications are emerging as a key differentiator in customer experience.

Through initiatives delivered via the Airtel Thanks platform, the operator has been steadily expanding access to premium content, cybersecurity tools, and now AI-powered utilities as bundled benefits tied to its mobile and broadband offerings.

The limited-period Perplexity Pro promotion represented one such move aimed at familiarising mainstream users with generative AI-backed information services within a telecom-led ecosystem.