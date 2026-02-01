Airtel Perplexity Pro Offer Now Removed

Reported by Tanay Singh Thakur 6

Airtel Perplexity Pro stopped working for users who hadn't updated their billing details. This means that you have to remember to cancel the subscription after putting your billing details.

Highlights

  • Bharti Airtel's Perplexity Pro offer is now discontinued.
  • The telco hasn't done anything unethical here.
  • It was already mentioned by the operator when the offer was announced, and now it is removed.

Bharti Airtel's Perplexity Pro offer is now discontinued. The telco hasn't done anything unethical here. It was already mentioned by the operator when the offer was announced, and now it is removed. The Airtel Perplexity Pro offer was announced in 2025, and at the time only, Airtel had mentioned in the terms and conditions that it will remove the offer for customers on January 16, 2026. It was a limited time offer, and for the ones who didn't get it, unfortunately, it is now removed. Whether you are now an old or a new Airtel customer, you can't claim this benefit. The benefit has been removed from the prepaid plan listings on the website of Bharti Airtel.




For the ones who have already claimed, they can continue to enjoy the access for a year from the date of redemption. The Airtel Perplexity Pro offer actually gave users a benefit worth Rs 17,000 approximately.

Many users, including me, are already using the benefits of the offer. Airtel, however, recently introduced a new major benefit for the consumers. The telco is now offering free access to Adobe Express Premium with the prepaid plans. It doesn't matter the cost of the prepaid plan, you will get it if you have active service from the telco. It is n0t only for prepaid mobile users, but also for the fixed-broadband users.

Airtel Perplexity Pro stopped working for users who hadn't updated their billing details. This means that you have to remember to cancel the subscription after putting your billing details. Otherwise, the platform will automatically renew the subscription, and it is not cheap. So for the users, who don't plan to use the platform anymore can face a significant monetary loss.

Reported By

Editor in Chief

Tanay is someone with whom you can chill and talk about technology and life. A fitness enthusiast and cricketer, he loves to read and write.

